March 3, 2023

Cyprus News Digest: New apartments could be built on areas already zoned for residential use in Nicosia

By Rosie Charalambous00
The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • A recent report says more housing could reduce soaring rental prices and over 10,000 new apartments could be built on areas already zoned for residential use in Nicosia, greatly reducing urban sprawl

