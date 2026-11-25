The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a token Western force to be deployed to Ukraine as unacceptable.

Johnson made the suggestion in comments to Sky News on Tuesday.

“What I’m talking about is a token as a symbol of our support,” said Johnson. “The reason that matters is that this whole war is basically about whether (Russian President) Putin can get Ukraine back into the Russian sphere of influence, and what you would be saying by having even a token Western presence of the Coalition of the Willing in Ukraine, backfilling, doing logistical stuff miles and miles from the frontline, would be ‘Look Vladimir Putin it’s up to the Ukrainians to decide which countries they invite to send their troops to Ukraine.'”

The Kremlin, which alleges Johnson sabotaged Ukraine peace talks in 2022 – something he denies – accused him of destructive behaviour.

“This is something that is absolutely unacceptable and intolerable to the Russian side – the deployment of any foreign contingents on Ukrainian territory. This has been stated repeatedly at various levels, including by President Putin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“And we also know that, much to our regret, there have been repeated statements from European capitals and from Brussels regarding plans to deploy military contingents. I can repeat once again: this is something that is absolutely unacceptable to Moscow.”

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russian forces. Dmitry Medvedev, a former president who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, on Wednesday called Johnson a dangerous provocateur in a post on Teelgram and said it was a reasonable question to wonder whether a troop deployment of the kind he was suggesting would lead to a war between Russia and NATO.