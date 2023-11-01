Solana (SOL) bulls cheer after 30% weekly gain; Mantle (MNT) & BorroeFinance ($ROE) continue to impress

A Bitcoin (BTC) pump has sparked excitement in the crypto market, fueling hopes of a U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval. Amidst this enthusiasm, Solana (SOL), Mantle (MNT), and BorroeFinance ($ROE) are shining stars among the top DeFi coins.

Solana’s meteoric rise

Solana (SOL) has been on a dazzling journey, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down. In the past week alone, it recorded a remarkable 30% surge, leaving both analysts and investors in awe.

One of the reasons behind Solana’s incredible success is its solid commercialization strategy, robust ecosystem, and a massive user base. For some time, it remained underrated due to its ties to the FTX exchange collapse. However, things have taken a positive turn.

It’s worth noting that the bankrupt FTX exchange held a substantial amount of SOL tokens, valued at over $1.16 billion in September. Still, the recent staking of 5.5 million SOL, worth $122 million, has dispelled bearish concerns, injecting confidence into the Solana ecosystem.

Price analysis reveals an astounding year-to-date gain of 170%, firmly establishing Solana as one of the top-performing crypto assets.

Mantle’s impressive ascent

Mantle (MNT) is another crypto asset that’s making waves. As the native gas token and ecosystem growth token of Mantle Network, it also serves as the governance token for Mantle Governance.

With a current price of $0.378669 and a 24-hour trading volume of $51,525,800.14, Mantle has seen a 1.53% price increase in the last 24 hours and a significant 16.8% surge over the past 14 days. The market cap of Mantle now stands at an impressive $1,176,144,628.

Mantle is proving itself as a force to be reckoned with in the crypto world, and its trajectory is undeniably upward. Investors are keeping a close watch on this gem as it continues to dazzle the market.

The rise of BorroeFinance ($ROE)

BorroeFinance ($ROE) has a clear mission to revolutionize Web3 financing. BorroeFinance’s remarkable goals can be attributed to its dedication to integrating cutting edge technologies, like intelligence (AI), non fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain into the Web3 fundraising process.

$ROE, the native token of BorroeFinance, is capturing the spotlight and is considered a top choice by investors. A noteworthy innovation they have introduced is a peer to peer platform that allows Web3 participants to use their incomes as collateral minting them as trending NFTs and providing cash access.

This approach is breaking down barriers and democratizing Web3 financing making it accessible to an audience.

The team behind BorroeFinance consists of industry professionals, including Michael Price, a VP at XE.com and Maxim Prishchepo, a reputable figure in the blockchain domain. Their visible leadership and extensive expertise distinguish BorroeFinance from projects that operate in anonymity instilling confidence in the project’s feasibility.

Currently the presale is in swing with Stage Two underway. $ROE altcoin price is available at $0.015 per $ROE token with over 76% sold. Additionally BorroeFinance’s smart contract codes have undergone audits by BlockAudit—a leading platform for auditing contracts—ensuring the safety of all users.

These factors combined are propelling BorroeFinance into the spotlight as one of the players, in the space—an altcoin worth keeping a close watch on.

The current surge in the market has put BorroeFinance ($ROE) Solana (SOL) and Mantle (MNT) in the spotlight as part of the best crypto to buy. These three cryptocurrencies have gained traction due to their strengths and impressive market performance attracting investors from all over the globe.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more