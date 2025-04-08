The Industrial Turnover Index in Cyprus reached 128.1 units in January 2025, with 2021 serving as the base year set at 100 points.

This marked a 5.8 per cent increase compared with January 2024, according to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The manufacturing sector recorded a notable rise, with the index climbing to 126.8 units in January 2025—an 8.3 per cent increase year-on-year.

Cyprus has the potential to become a key location for data centres, according to Andreas Poullikkas, an expert in energy systems and former chairman of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA).

However, he stressed that careful planning is required to address the high energy demands of such facilities.

In his analysis, Poullikkas explained that data centres play a crucial role in storing, processing, and managing digital information.

Aegean Airlines is stepping up efforts to help position Cyprus as a year-round destination, strengthening its presence on the island with a new Larnaca-Rome route and increased seat capacity.

Speaking at the Hermes Airports conference ‘Beyond Sea and Sun’, company president Eftychios Vassilakis emphasised the critical role of air connectivity in attracting quality tourism.

As part of Aegean’s broader development strategy in Cyprus, the new direct service to Rome’s Fiumicino airport launched in April, operating three times a week during summer and continuing into the winter season.

Deputy Minister for Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis paid a visit to New York from April 3 to 5, as part of efforts to promote Cypriot shipping, according to an announcement released on Monday.

On April 4, she was among the keynote speakers at the 3rd Capital Link Cyprus Business Forum, held in cooperation with the Cyprus Shipowners’ Association and supported by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and Invest Cyprus.

In her address, Hadjimanolis presented the advantages of the Cyprus ship registry and broader shipping cluster, while outlining the investment opportunities available to shipping companies setting up operations on the island.

Cyprus’ high-end property market experienced a significant recovery in February 2025, with the 50 largest transactions across the island totalling €64.8 million, according to a report released on Monday by real estate analytics firm Ask Wire.

The ten most expensive property transactions alone reached €36.75 million, with Limassol dominating the list by accounting for eight of the ten top deals, collectively worth €26.55 million.

The remaining two high-value transactions were recorded in Paphos, contributing a combined €10.2 million.

The renovation of the historic Berengaria Hotel in Prodromos is sparking renewed investor interest in Cyprus’ mountain communities, with developers now turning their focus to Platres, Agros and Kakopetria.

Speaking to newspaper Politis, the president of the Pasyxe Mountain Resorts Committee, Andreas Mandalas, said that the ongoing renovation of the landmark Berengaria Hotel has become a magnet for fresh investment, particularly in the popular villages of Platres and Kakopetria.

“There is great investment interest,” he said.

The Cypriot economy and banking sector remain resilient despite intensifying geopolitical instability and rising global trade tensions, according to Christodoulos Patsalides, governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

In a statement released on Monday, Patsalides highlighted the country’s solid macroeconomic performance and the strength of its financial institutions.

At the same time, he warned of growing global uncertainties and calling for prudent, forward-looking policies from both the public and financial sectors.

Schwarzwald Capital, a Cyprus-based venture capital firm with a focus on fintech and the creator economy, announced on Monday a strategic investment in Vesta, a specialist in fraud prevention and transaction guarantee solutions.

According to the announcement, “the move signals Schwarzwald Capital’s deepening commitment to safer and more efficient digital commerce”.

The company noted that Vesta, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, “has operated at the forefront of digital fraud prevention for nearly 30 years”.

The credibility and global recognition that Cypriot shipping enjoys today stems from decades of steady investment in maritime infrastructure and know-how.

That legacy now continues through Thomas Kazakos, who after more than thirty years leading the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, has been appointed Secretary General and CEO of the International Chamber of Shipping – the first Cypriot to take on this global role.

In an interview with CNA, Kazakos reflects on the key milestones of Cypriot shipping over the past three decades, the importance of close public-private cooperation, and the responsibilities that now lie ahead, as he represents more than 80 per cent of the world’s merchant fleet.

Cyprus saw a 14.8 per cent decline in total beer sales in March, when compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest data released by the state statistical service on Monday.

Despite this decrease in domestic consumption, beer exports saw a significant rise of 45.5 per cent, amounting to 201,739 litres in March, compared to the previous year.

Moreover, total beer deliveries in March of this year reached 2,926,644 litres, down from 3,435,756 litres in March 2024.

PwC Cyprus has introduced a series of paid leave policies aimed at supporting its employees during significant life events related to reproductive health.

According to an official announcemnet, these new measures, which came into effect on March 12, 2025, “reflect the company’s commitment to fostering a human-centric and inclusive workplace”.

The policies specifically address fertility treatments, premature birth, miscarriage, and stillbirth, ensuring that both employees and their partners receive the necessary time off to cope with these challenging experiences.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded significant losses during Monday’s session, in line with the broader downward trend across European markets.

As of 12:51, the general index stood at 220.20 points, marking a sharp decline of 3 per cent.

The FTSE/CySE 20 Index was also down by 3.12 per cent, falling to 133.04 points.

Trading volume reached high levels, amounting to €1,573,707 by the same time.

The main market recorded the steepest drop of 3.51 per cent, followed by the hotels index at 3.62 per cent, the investment companies index at 1.24 per cent, and the alternative market at 0.83 per cent.

Bank of Cyprus attracted the most investment interest, with transactions totalling €1,005,700 and a sharp share price drop of 7.04 per cent.

It was followed by Hellenic Bank with €248,891 (down 0.21 per cent), Demetra Holdings at €199,929 (down 1.26 per cent), Logicom with €73,651 (down 6.67 per cent), and Vassilikos Cement with €16,665 (down 4.49 per cent).

By mid-session, two stocks were gaining, eleven were declining, and four remained unchanged, across a total of 242 transactions.