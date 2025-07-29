There is currently no immediate need for additional material donations for those affected by the recent wildfire in the Limassol mountain region, the interior ministry said on Monday, noting that some of the collected supplies will now be redirected to meet other social needs.

In a statement, the ministry expressed its gratitude to all individuals and organisations who contributed over the past days to support those impacted by the fire.

“The overwhelming response has been deeply moving and has provided crucial assistance during this difficult time,” it said.

To ensure proper management and avoid unnecessary waste, the ministry reiterated its earlier announcement that enough material aid – non-perishable food, clothing, footwear and personal hygiene items – has already been collected.

As such, there is no need for further donations at this stage.

The aid, the ministry said, is currently being distributed to those in need in coordination with local community councils, based on needs.

According to the ministry – with the immediate requirements of the fire victims now met – it has contacted the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinating Council to explore the use of surplus aid for other pressing social needs.

The ministry added that it will issue a new announcement should additional specific needs arise in the future.

On Monday, the deputy ministry of social welfare said it had mobilised teams to provide targeted support to residents affected by the wildfires in the Limassol district, with efforts now focused on addressing individual needs.

So far, 87 individuals from 32 families have been assisted. Of these, housing has been secured for 20 families, while 18 others received financial aid to address their immediate requirements.

Anyone having suffered material damage from the recent fires should report it by this Wednesday at the latest, authorities reiterated on Monday.

Elektra Panayiotou, acting Limassol district officer, reminded the public that the cutoff date for reporting damages is July 30.

She said the interior ministry has instructed that the process be completed by Wednesday.

The process, she clarified, concerns the reporting alone – not on-site damage assessments or applications for compensation.

Affected people should contact the Limassol district offices, by dialing any of these numbers: 25806405, 25806459, 25806426 or 25 806422.