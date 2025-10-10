Mental health departments are operating at the limits of their capacity, with an overcrowding rate of 140 per cent and an urgent need for more staff, the mental health nursing branch of Pasydy warned on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Friday.

“This situation leads nursing staff to burnout, with increased levels of pressure, fatigue and psychological strain. Work overload and the lack of sufficient staff undermine not only the health and well-being of nurses but also the quality of care provided to patients,” Pasydy said.

According to the union, 22 mental health nurse positions left vacant due to retirements remain unfilled, while total staffing needs amount to at least 30 additional nurses.

Pasydy said that the state health services (Okypy) in March published a list of six candidate mental health nurses to fill some of the positions, however, had so far not proceeded with the recruitment process.

Calling on Okypy to employ further nurses, emphasising that human resources reinforcement was a prerequisite for the provision of safe and quality care, needed to ensure continuous care – even after patients leave the nursing homes.

It further emphasised that adequate staffing levels and accessible mental health services capable of responding effectively in times of crisis are of paramount importance.