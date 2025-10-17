President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday addressed the 91st HOTREC general assembly in Paphos, highlighting the vital role of tourism in Cyprus’ economy, the country’s sustainable development strategy, and upcoming European priorities under Cyprus’ EU presidency in 2026.

HOTREC is the umbrella association representing Europe’s hospitality industry to EU institutions, advocating for its interests, and sharing expertise on key issues.

The president began by welcoming participants, calling the event “a gathering of leaders, innovators, and visionaries from the European hospitality and tourism sector”.

Christodoulides expressed appreciation to HOTREC president Alexandros Vassilikos, vice president Morten Thorvaldsen, and the board of directors for their efforts, as well as to the Cyprus Hotel Association for representing Cyprus at HOTREC.

“A warm welcome also to all representatives of the hospitality and tourism sector, whose dedication, expertise, and innovation are indispensable not only to economic growth, but also to the shared European cultural heritage,” he said.

The upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union, set for the first half of 2026, is expected to deliver tangible benefits for the country’s hotel and tourism sector, according to Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna.

In an interview with Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce (Evel), Raouna said that Cypriot hoteliers will play a central role in this national effort.

“Our hoteliers are a central pillar of our effort,” she said, adding that with their professionalism and high level of service, they can decisively strengthen and promote the country’s tourism industry, and, by extension, ensure the successful exercise of the Presidency.

For hoteliers, she noted, the Presidency is not merely a test of hospitality but “a unique opportunity for strategic promotion, professional recognition and financial support.”

The Cyprus Land Development Corporation (Koag) has announced the launch of applications for its affordable housing scheme, covering the districts of Nicosia, Limassol, and Larnaca.

The application period began on October 1, 2025, and will remain open until November 30, 2025.

According to the announcement, the scheme gives eligible applicants the opportunity to register in the affordable housing beneficiary register, allowing them to later claim the purchase of a residential unit developed under the Special Housing Incentive scheme for land developers.

The purchase price of each affordable housing unit has been set at €1,650 per buildable square metre, as determined by Koag, the affordable housing management body.

Eligible applicants include Cypriot citizens and EU nationals who have been permanent residents of Cyprus for at least five years prior to applying.

The Tax Department has issued a new circular clarifying when VAT should be charged on entry to concerts, performances, exhibitions and other cultural events, particularly when admission is combined with food or drink.

The move, set out in Circular 6/2025 and signed by Tax Commissioner Sotiris Markidis, beginning of October, aims to bring consistency and fairness to the system, eliminating distortions and cases where citizens have paid more VAT than they should due to misinterpretation by businesses.

Under the new guidance, a reduced VAT rate of 5 per cent applies to tickets for concerts, theatrical performances, fairs, exhibitions, circuses, amusement parks, museums, zoos, cinemas and similar events, provided that catering services are not included.

As explained in the circular, a concert is considered an event of artistic nature which may take place in a theatre, amphitheatre, stadium, concert hall, fairground, parking area, beach, school hall or any other suitable venue.

The City of Dreams Mediterranean marked the first anniversary of the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy with a special evening of world-class tennis that celebrated the sport and its community spirit.

The event, held on Wednesday evening, brought together tennis icons Marcos Baghdatis, Marat Safin, Karolina Šprem Baghdatis, and Dinara Safina for an exclusive Tennis Showdown that captivated spectators and inspired young athletes.

The matches were marked by exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and passion for the game, leaving fans thrilled and energised throughout the evening.

The celebration attracted local dignitaries, tennis enthusiasts, and supporters from across the island, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere inside the resort’s tennis arena.

Adding to the entertainment, the crowd enjoyed special performances by Danceaholics and City Angels, which brought an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the evening.

Cyprus and Egypt have taken a decisive step toward deepening maritime cooperation, following the first meeting of the Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) held in Limassol, October 15-16.

The meeting marked the practical implementation of the Merchant Shipping Agreement signed between the two countries in 2006.

The newly established Committee will act as a permanent platform for dialogue, coordination and cooperation on all maritime matters of mutual interest, allowing the two countries to work together more closely on shared priorities across the maritime sector and to promote the long-term development of their bilateral relationship.

The inaugural session was co-chaired by Stelios Himonas, Chairman and Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus, and Rear Admiral Nihad Shaheen, Deputy Minister for Maritime and Logistics Affairs of Egypt.

Senior officials from both countries attended, including representatives from the Ministry of Transport and the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA), ensuring the active participation of all major maritime stakeholders.

The average interest rates for household deposits in Cyprus remained unchanged in August, compared with the previous month, while rates for business deposits decreased, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

At the same time, the CBC reported that average mortgage rate increased, while loan rates for businesses fell slightly.

The CBC’s report covers interest rates on deposits and loans across all credit institutions, with August 2025 as the reference month.

Industrial production in the euro area and the European Union (EU) rose by 1.1 per cent year on year in August 2025, while Cyprus outperformed that rate with an annual increase of 2.4 per cent, according to the latest data published by Eurostat.

On a monthly basis, however, both the euro area and the EU recorded declines, while Cyprus showed a relatively stable performance compared with other member states.

Eurostat reported that industrial production fell by 1.2 per cent in the euro area and by 1.0 per cent in the EU in August 2025 compared with July 2025.

Within the euro area, production decreased across all major industrial sectors, except for non-durable consumer goods, which recorded a 0.1 per cent increase.

Succession remains the biggest challenge for family businesses in Cyprus and around the world, according to Renos Ioannides, managing director and head of the family business group at KPMG Cyprus.

Speaking to Philenews, Ioannides said that fewer than three in ten such businesses manage to transition successfully to the second generation, with even fewer surviving beyond that.

He explained that despite their crucial role in the development and stability of the Cypriot economy, family businesses are navigating an increasingly demanding environment that makes sustainability more difficult than ever.

Ioannides stressed that family businesses are not merely economic entities but “carriers of values, culture and social cohesion.”

He also pointed out that “our country has always relied on family businesses for its development and the prosperity of the economy,” describing them as “the backbone of the business fabric of Cyprus.”

Freedom Holding Corp., a global financial services and technology group and the parent company of Freedom24, is celebrating six years since its listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

“Since 2019, the company has built a diversified fintech ecosystem operating across 22 countries,” the company said in a statement released this week.

Over the years, Freedom Holding Corp. has achieved what it described as “remarkable milestones” in its development and market expansion.

In 2025, the company’s market capitalisation reached 11 billion US dollars, reflecting strong investor confidence and steady growth.

Group CEO of payabl. Ugne Buraciene has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the CYENS Centre of Excellence, Cyprus’ leading research and innovation hub for interactive media, smart systems, and emerging technologies.

Established in 2018 as an EU-funded RISE initiative under the coordination of the Municipality of Nicosia, CYENS is today co-chaired by Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos.

The centre brings together a consortium of five academic institutions and is recognised for its contribution to world-class research and the application of novel technologies to tackle real-world challenges across health, energy, tourism, transport, agriculture, and the built environment.

As Group CEO of payabl., a European fintech specialising in acquiring, business accounts, and card issuing through its unified platform, Buraciene brings extensive experience in scaling financial technology businesses and building resilient organisations.

Invest Cyprus on Thursday welcomed US-based technology company TKI to Cyprus following the merger between Hybrid ConsulTech, now renamed TKI EMEA, and TKI, a leading provider of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions.

Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, said the development marks “a significant milestone in Cyprus’s growing AI landscape,” as it strengthens US–Cyprus business ties and reinforces the island’s position as a regional hub for innovation.

“The combination of global expertise and regional knowledge will drive innovation and growth,” he noted, adding that Invest Cyprus looks forward to supporting TKI EMEA’s operations on the island.

Tannousis further explained that the merger “showcases Cyprus’s strategic location, business-friendly environment, and talented workforce,” making it an attractive base for technology companies seeking access to the EU, Middle East, and Africa markets.

Cyprus spent €213.6 million on research and development (R&D) in 2023, equivalent to 0.68 per cent of GDP, according to data released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) on Thursday.

This marks a 3.2 per cent increase from 2022, when expenditure stood at €207m, 0.70 per cent of GDP.

Although R&D spending has grown steadily over the past decade, Cyprus still lags behind the EU average of 2.26 per cent, placing among the lowest performers alongside Malta (0.64 per cent) and Romania (0.52 per cent).

In contrast, Sweden (3.64 per cent), Belgium (3.27 per cent) and Austria (3.26 per cent) recorded the highest shares in 2023.

Nevertheless, Cyprus continues to post one of the highest long-term growth rates in the bloc.

Between 2000 and 2023, R&D expenditure in the country grew by an annual average of 9.96 per cent, while over the 2010–2023 period, growth averaged 7.23 per cent, compared with 4.47 per cent and 4.62 per cent respectively across the EU.