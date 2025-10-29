Cyprus’ property market has entered 2025 with renewed confidence and a sense of maturity. What began as a post-pandemic recovery has evolved into a steady, data-driven expansion fuelled by foreign investment, a strong domestic base and a growing reputation as one of the Mediterranean’s most desirable business and lifestyle destinations.

According to official figures, 8,729 sale contracts were filed in the first half of the year, a 16 per cent increase on 2024, with total transactions estimated at €2.3 billion.

Updated data show that by the end of September 2025, total contracts of sale had reached 13,173, representing a 13 per cent annual rise compared with 2024.

In September alone, 1,289 contracts were deposited, up 15 per cent year-on-year, with 888 domestic and 596 foreign-buyer agreements, reflecting the market’s balanced composition.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) reports that the House Price Index climbed 4.7 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, while Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) put the official index at 113.99 units, up 1 per cent on the year.

New housing loans in Q2 2025 totalled €353.5 million, an annual rise of more than 22 per cent, and the value of the top 100 transactions for July–August reached €201.4 million.

Paphos businesses expressed strong concern over bureaucracy, stalled development projects, and high energy costs at the annual general assembly of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel).

During the meeting, which was held on Monday afternoon, officials also called for structural reforms to boost competitiveness.

During the event, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou and the president of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce (Evep) George Mais both referred to the uncertainty of the international economic environment, expressing hope that the recent Gaza peace agreement would help improve the global climate, even as the Ukraine–Russia conflict remains unresolved.

Stavrou said that infrastructure projects are essential for the country’s growth and should be completed on schedule and within budget.

Moreover, he voiced concern over electricity prices, stressing that subsidies are not a sustainable solution as they burden public finances.

Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor Christodoulos Patsalides has called for an urgent and substantial reform of the bank’s governance model, arguing that the current structure is obsolete and no longer fit for the demands of a modern central bank within the Eurosystem.

In a comprehensive piece of analysis, Patsalides detailed his proposal for a major overhaul, including legislative amendments, that would move the CBC towards a more flexible, collective, and efficient operation, mirroring the successful structure of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the German central bank.

The CBC was established in 1963, “shortly after the declaration of the Republic of Cyprus’s independence, based on the Central Bank of Cyprus Law of 1963 and related articles of the Cypriot Constitution”, Patsalides pointed out.

“Since then”, he continued, the “legislative framework governing the CBC’s operation was substantially amended twice for compatibility with the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank (ECB): in 2002 with Cyprus’s accession to the European Union and in 2007 with its entry into the euro area.”

Eurobank’s board of directors has called shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on December 3, 2025, to approve the merger of Eurobank S.A. with Eurobank Holdings S.A. through absorption of the latter.

The meeting will be held in hybrid form, allowing both in-person participation at the Conference Centre in Nea Ionia and remote attendance via teleconference.

If quorum is not achieved, a repeat meeting is scheduled for December 11, 2025, also in hybrid mode.

The planned merger is part of a strategic “reverse hive-down”, aimed at reducing administrative and accounting costs, simplifying the legal structure, and streamlining supervisory compliance following the resolution of legacy non-performing loan issues.

As part of the process, Eurobank Holdings announced a temporary suspension of its share buyback programme, which will resume once the merger is finalised.

Cyprus, one of Europe’s leading maritime nations, continues to strengthen its role in the continent’s decarbonisation drive, with Philippos Philis, CEO of Lemissoler Group and former president of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), calling for coordinated action to align environmental goals with economic sustainability.

In the ninth edition of ECSA’s Shipping People series, Philis said that the path to climate neutrality by 2050 represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the maritime industry.

The main hurdles, he explained, lie in the availability, scalability and affordability of alternative fuels, as well as the lack of global regulatory alignment.

He noted that infrastructure readiness and fuel supply chains remain fragmented, while the cost of new technologies often limits their early adoption.

Larnaca is experiencing a remarkable boom in tourism-related development, with dozens of new projects under way or awaiting approval, reflecting its growing appeal among both domestic and foreign investors.

According to Politis, data from the Larnaca District Organisation of Local Government (EOA Larnaca) show a sustained rise in applications for tourism developments over the past three years, signalling an expanding market driven by short-term rentals and the city’s evolving identity as a modern destination.

The organisation reported that between 2023 and 2025, thirty-five permits for tourism projects have already been approved and issued, while a further twenty applications are currently being examined and are expected to receive the green light soon.

It should be noted that the data for 2023 were provided by the Department of Town Planning and Housing, as the EOA officially began operations in the summer of 2024.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced this week that the external manager of HUBDOX FUND RAIF V.C.I.C. LTD has initiated a procedure for the fund’s dissolution and liquidation.

The external manager, Mega Ploutos Fund Management Ltd, informed CySEC of the decision, in accordance with the provisions of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week announced the establishment of the nation’s first-ever Business Association of Sports (BAS Cyprus).

According to the chamber, “BAS Cyprus has been created with the aim of unifying sport and business, actively promoting collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development“.

Through a network of partnerships, representation activities, and training opportunities, BAS will support companies, organisations, and professionals active in the sporting arena,” it added.

Moreover, Keve explained that the organisation’s ultimate ambition is to ‘elevate Cyprus as a regional hub for sports business and innovation“.

Safe Bulkers Inc., the New York Stock Exchange-listed shipping company led by CEO Polys Hajioannou, held its 5th annual scholarship award ceremony last week, at its Limassol offices, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to education and social responsibility.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the Safe Bulkers Scholarship Programme has become a well-established institution in Cyprus, designed to support young people pursuing higher education in key fields related to the maritime and technical sectors.

The initiative continues to grow in scope and impact, rewarding students distinguished for their ethics, consistency, and academic excellence.

The event was attended by Zoe Polydorou, first education officer and district inspector of Limassol, Yiannis Armeftis, Mayor of Limassol, and Yiannis Tsouloftas, head of the Limassol EOA.

The Zubr Capital Young Hackathon brought together university students from across Cyprus for a one-day startup competition that focused on creating practical business solutions.

The event, organised by investment firm Zubr Capital, aimed to strengthen Cyprus’s growing innovation ecosystem by allowing young professionals to collaborate directly with real startups.

Participants were given the option to either present their own startup concept or join an existing project.

Each team followed a complete startup development process, starting with problem-solving, conducting market research, preparing business plans, and building a minimum viable product before concluding with a final pitch session to a panel of judges composed of investors and entrepreneurs.

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International) and BIMCO, the global trade association representing 64 per cent of the world’s tonnage, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise collaboration in promoting diversity, sustainability, and professional excellence across the maritime industry.

Working together, WISTA and BIMCO aim to address shared industry challenges and create opportunities for professionals throughout the global shipping sector.

The MoU sets a framework for cooperation in research and development, information sharing, and training and education, including joint studies, data exchange, and professional development initiatives to enhance maritime skills and knowledge.

WISTA International president Elpi Petraki said the agreement reflects a shared mission to build a more inclusive industry.

She noted that “we are delighted to align with BIMCO, an organisation that shares our commitment to advancing a sustainable and inclusive maritime industry.”