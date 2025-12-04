Cyprus strengthened its links with the EU institutional centre this week as Greek airline Aegean, in cooperation with Hermes Airports, launched a new direct Larnaca–Brussels route beginning of December, a connection viewed as particularly important ahead of the country’s EU Council presidency in the first half of 2026.

The launch was marked at an event at Larnaca International Airport on Tuesday, with Aegean noting in its announcement that the new service “ensures direct access to a strategically important European destination” in view of the upcoming presidency.

The airline will operate three weekly flights in December, rising to five per week between January and June 2026.

According to the company, the route forms part of its wider 2026 development plan, which includes an eight per cent increase in capacity compared with 2025 and brings total seats to and from Cyprus to around 1.5 million.

This, it added, reflects the strategic importance of the Cypriot market and the firm’s commitment to strengthening the island’s connectivity.

Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis travels to Brussels on Wednesday to take part in Thursday’s meeting of EU transport ministers, where discussions will centre on global measures for decarbonising the maritime sector and the upcoming work programme of the Cyprus EU Council Presidency.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Hadjimanolis will outline Cyprus’ priorities on maritime transport during its presidency in the first half of 2026, while engaging in talks on the sector’s transition to cleaner fuels and internationally coordinated emissions rules.

Cyprus’ UW Group has joined the Green Award programme as its newest Incentive Provider, further strengthening efforts to promote cleaner, safer and more efficient maritime operations.

The group, operating through UMAR Shipping Services and WSR Ship Repairs, provides technical, supply and repair solutions across the global fleet.

Its participation broadens the incentives available to certified companies, while supporting the Green Award’s mission to reward front-runners in safety, quality and environmental performance.

Under the partnership, Green award certificate holders will benefit from discounts on selected UW Group-branded products and services, including marine lighting, instrumentation, hull cleaning, propeller polishing, inspections and other underwater operations.

The number of registered unemployed reached 10,924 persons at the end of November, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

This represents an annual decrease of 163 people, or 1.5 per cent, compared with November 2024.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data, the number of unemployed increased to 10,078 persons in November, from 9,723 in October, following the usual seasonal pattern captured in the adjusted ones.

Cystat said the annual decline reflected fewer job seekers in construction, manufacturing, trade, and financial and insurance activities, as well as a reduction in newcomers to the labour market.

According to the detailed breakdown, the highest numbers of registered unemployed were found in accommodation and food service activities (3,642 persons), wholesale and retail trade (1,569), transport and storage (611), and professional, scientific and technical activities (813).

The turnover value index for services and transport in Cyprus recorded broad increases in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, according to the statistical service (Cystat).

According to the figures, administrative and support service activities rose by 8.8 per cent, while accommodation and food service activities increased by 7.7 per cent.

Professional, scientific and technical activities were up by 7.4 per cent, transport and storage activities by 3.6 per cent, and real estate activities by 3 per cent.

Information and communication activities also recorded growth, rising by 2.9 per cent.

Looking at the first nine months of the year, accommodation and food service activities increased by 9.6 per cent, administrative and support service activities by 8.6 per cent, and information and communication by 5.1 per cent.

Cyprus’ legal and accounting bodies have reiterated their concerns over a government proposal that would allow the tax department to seal business premises for serious non-compliance, saying the measure is disproportionate despite added safeguards.

The bill, due for detailed examination on Friday by the parliamentary finance committee, was revised over the summer after consultations between tax commissioner Soteris Markides and professional groups.

As mentioned in Philenews, under the latest draft, the tax inspector will issue three registered notifications, each giving a ten-day window for compliance or settlement, before any sealing order is implemented.

However, the Cyprus Bar Association has asked parliament to scrap the provision altogether, arguing that the procedure “is not legally correct and operates to the detriment of businesses.”

Likewise, the Cyprus Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Selk) pointed to sections of the legislation that would allow a tax inspector to close a business initially for ten days and then extend the measure by a further twenty.

Cyprus plans to complete a review of rents across the country’s 19 industrial and craft zones, the Interior and Commerce ministries told MPs, saying the aim is to set fair charges linked to actual use.

According to Stockwatch, Interior Ministry official Varnavas Pashoulis told the House commerce committee that the ministry had acted on the committee’s earlier guidance and coordinated closely with the Commerce Ministry throughout the process.

A preliminary table covering all unified industrial zones has already been prepared, he noted.

He added that the government does not want “excessive rents”, stressing that charges must be fair so that craftsmen and professionals can cope.

Pashoulis also noted that the two ministries “cooperate perfectly”, and that the full planning for the rent redetermination should be completed by year-end.