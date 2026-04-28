The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Tuesday announced that it will hold its 30th anniversary conference on April 29 in Nicosia, with the participation of president Nikos Christodoulides and senior European and international officials.

The announcement stated that a dedicated section on CySEC’s website has been launched, providing details about the conference programme as well as access to the live broadcast of the event.

The conference will mark 30 years of supervision by CySEC and is expected to bring together more than 150 participants from across the regulatory and financial sectors.

The opening address will be delivered by president Christodoulides, followed by a speech from CySEC chairman George Theocharides.

Representatives from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) will attend the event, alongside other high-level officials.

Speakers will include ESMA chair Verena Ross and IOSCO chair Jean Paul Servais, who will address issues related to supervision, new investment products, and the evolution of financial markets.

The conference will also feature a keynote speech by artificial intelligence expert and author Huy Nguyen Trieu, focusing on developments in artificial intelligence.

Additional speakers include CONSOB commissioner Carlo Comporti, CSSF director general Claude Marx, and Hellenic Capital Market Commission chair Vassiliki Lazarakou, reflecting the broad international participation in the event.

The public will have the opportunity to follow the proceedings through a live broadcast on CySEC’s official YouTube channel, allowing real-time access to the discussions and presentations.