Demetra Holdings Plc executed the purchase of 5,588 own shares on April 28, as part of its ongoing capital management strategy and in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

The investment firm on Wednesday confirmed that the transactions were carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISC), at a uniform price of €1.42 per share.

This specific market intervention follows the legal framework established under the Companies Law and the explicit authorisation granted by shareholders during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The daily trading activity was divided into three separate transactions, with the largest single purchase consisting of 2,700 shares.

An additional two blocks of 1,724 and 1,164 shares were also acquired during the same session to reach the total daily volume.

Total expenditure for the day’s buyback activity reached approximately €7,935 based on the reported purchase price.