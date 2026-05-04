EKO Cyprus has announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with the Cyprus Amateur Athletics Association (KOEAS) as Title Sponsor of the 5th EKO Cyprus International Athletics Meeting, which will take place on May 29, 2026, at Tsirio Stadium.

The press conference presenting the event was held on April 28, 2026, at 11am, at the Olympic House, marking the beginning of another dynamic year for the institution.

Through this partnership, EKO continues to actively support initiatives that promote the values of fair play, excellence and perseverance — principles that are embodied in the most authentic way through sport.

This year’s event is expected to be even more enhanced, attracting internationally renowned athletes and generating strong interest among both Cypriot and international athletics fans. Once again, the gold Olympic medallist, World Champion and European Champion in the long jump, Miltiadis Tentoglou, will be present at Tsirio Stadium, alongside Emmanouil Karalis, bronze Olympic medallist and this year’s silver World Indoor Championship medallist and European Indoor Champion in the pole vault.

The EKO name will once again accompany the identity of the event, while its logo will feature across all promotional materials, athletes’ bib numbers, as well as television and online coverage, further strengthening the company’s visibility both in Cyprus and internationally.

“The EKO Cyprus International Athletics Meeting reflects the momentum that Cypriot sport can achieve when there is consistency, collaboration and vision,” said Marina Tziakouri, Head of Marketing at EKO.

“For EKO, supporting events of this nature is a conscious choice, as they make a meaningful contribution to showcasing talent and strengthening our country’s international presence. We remain firmly committed to this effort, investing in initiatives that create value for society.”

EKO invites the public to support the event and to applaud athletes who represent the values of effort, integrity and dedication.

About EKO Cyprus Limited

EKO Cyprus Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY. The company is active in the import, storage, distribution and marketing of liquid fuels, lubricants and LPG, both in bulk and bottled form, serving commercial and industrial customers.

The EKO Cyprus Limited service station network holds a leading position in the motor fuels market. The company also undertook the relocation of petroleum and LPG facilities from the Larnaca seafront to Vasiliko, an investment that, upon full development, is expected to exceed €50 million.

EKO Cyprus Limited’s contribution to the labour market is equally significant, with more than 1,500 employees working directly or indirectly within the company and its affiliated businesses and EKO-branded service stations. https://www.eko.com.cy/

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY is one of the leading integrated energy groups in South East Europe. Founded in 1998 as Hellenic Petroleum, its history dates back to the establishment of Greece’s first refinery in 1958. Today, it is the largest company in Greece and one of the most significant in South East Europe in terms of annual revenue.

Through the consistent implementation of an ambitious transformation strategy, HELLENiQ ENERGY has emerged as a regional leader in the energy sector, with operations in eight countries and continuously expanding international activity.

HELLENiQ ENERGY operates across the production, supply and trading of all forms of energy, with an increasing focus on cleaner energy solutions and renewable energy sources. Its portfolio includes refining, the supply and trading of liquid fuels and petrochemical products, hydrocarbon exploration and production, fuel marketing and rapidly expanding renewable energy activities.

A strategic pillar of HELLENiQ ENERGY is the development of a fully integrated green utility. This direction includes Enerwave, the new name of Elpedison, the electricity generation and natural gas supply company operating in Greece.

The new business unit will generate and supply electricity directly to the Greek market, primarily from renewable sources, further supporting the Group’s commitment to a fair, affordable and secure energy transition.

At the core of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s strategy is the development of its people, with the aim of being an employer of choice in every country in which it operates. At the same time, Corporate Responsibility remains one of the company’s key operational pillars, through which it designs and implements multidimensional programmes supporting younger generations and society more broadly, positively impacting more than two million people internationally each year.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is headquartered in Athens and is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange (symbol: ELPE). It also maintains a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HPLD) through Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). https://www.helleniqenergy.gr/

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