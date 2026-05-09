Eurobank S.A. has issued a formal notification regarding significant revisions to its financial calendar for the remainder of the year.

The update, which follows an initial schedule released earlier in February, primarily adjusts the timing of future corporate events including dividend distributions.

While some milestones on the 2026 calendar have already passed, such as the annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026, the bank has now locked in a new sequence for shareholder returns.

The announcement of the first quarter financial results took place earlier this week.

The ex-dividend date has been moved to June 8, 2026, while the dividend beneficiaries record date is now set for June 9, 2026.

Moreover, the starting date for dividend payments has been rescheduled for June 12, 2026, subject to the necessary legal and regulatory approvals.

Looking further ahead into the second half of the year, the bank expects to announce its interim results and conduct an analysts briefing on July 30, 2026.

The final major update for the current financial year is slated for October 29, 2026, when the nine-month financial results will be made public.

The bank maintains the right to amend these dates further, provided that timely notification is given to market participants.

These administrative changes come as the bank reports strong operational momentum, having achieved an adjusted net profit of €351 million for the first quarter of the year.

The group’s performance was driven by strong lending activity and growth across core markets, with the total loan book expanding by 10 per cent year-on-year.

“Despite a challenging environment, Eurobank continues its sustained solid performance and organic growth,” said Fokion Karavias, the Chief Executive Officer.

The bank reported that non-Greek operations, particularly in Cyprus and Bulgaria, contributed 47 per cent of the group’s adjusted net profit.

“Earnings per share reached 9 cents, with the non-Greek operations contributing around half of the group’s profits,” Karavias stated.

While net interest income grew to €664 million, the net interest margin saw a slight decline to 2.46 per cent as a result of lower European Central Bank interest rates.

Total assets for the group reached €108 billion by the end of March, with customer deposits remaining stable at €82.4 billion.

“Overall, the first quarter demonstrated robust top line performance and reaffirmed our ability to sustain organic growth,” Karavias noted.

Despite concerns regarding the global economy and volatility in the Gulf region, the bank expressed confidence in its 2026 plan.

“As such, without underestimating the volatile geopolitical environment and its adverse impact on economic growth, we are on track to deliver our 2026 plan,” Karavias added.