Freedom Holding Corp., the parent company of Freedom24, has announced record financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, reporting higher revenue, a doubling of net profit and continued growth across its banking, brokerage and insurance operations.

The company reported total revenue of $2.2 billion, representing an increase of 9 per cent year-on-year.

At the same time, net profit reached $153.3 million, up 101 per cent from $76.2 million recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Income before income tax increased to $226 million from $104.6 million a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share rose to $2.56, compared with $1.28 in the previous year.

The group also reported total assets of $13.2 billion, reflecting growth of 33 per cent.

Meanwhile, brokerage accounts increased to 858,000, representing a rise of 26 per cent year-on-year.

According to the company, the increase in revenue was primarily driven by a net gain on securities of $158.8 million, largely generated through the sale of Kazakhstan sovereign and corporate debt instruments.

In addition, net gain on derivatives rose more than fivefold to $66.8 million, mainly due to the positive revaluation of currency swaps.

Revenue from the sale of goods and services more than doubled to $97.4 million, reflecting the continued expansion of the group’s ecosystem beyond traditional financial products.

Interest income, which remained the company’s largest source of revenue, increased by 2 per cent to $882.5 million.

“Over the past few years, we have significantly expanded our customer base across brokerage, banking and insurance by building a unified digital ecosystem,” said founder and chief executive officer Timur Turlov.

“Growth was broad-based across the core businesses,” he said.

He added that banking customers had doubled to more than 5 million, while brokerage accounts had risen to 858,000.

The company also reported that monthly active users of the Freedom SuperApp reached 2.6 million in March 2026, marking an increase of 154 per cent year-on-year.

Daily active users averaged 634,578 during the month.

“The 2026 fiscal year was, for Freedom Holding Corp., a period of consistent strengthening of the business, further expansion of the ecosystem and the delivery of strategic initiatives in new areas,” Turlov said.

“We demonstrated steady revenue growth, expanded our customer base, strengthened our positions in key segments and continued our international expansion,” he added.

“These results reflect the effectiveness of our long-term strategy, the high engagement of our team and the trust of our clients, partners and investors,” Turlov concluded.