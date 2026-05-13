May has plenty of causes to celebrate. It is the transition between spring and summer, the celebration of international occasions such as World Turtle Day, Labour Day, Bee Day and Biological Diversity, and also an annual reminder of the importance of museums.

On May 18, International Museum Day, cultural institutions around the globe offer free experiential events to mark the occasion. Each year Cyprus participates in the festivities, and this May is no different. The Severis-CVAR Foundation plans its celebration a few days early, offering a free tour on Saturday.

“CVAR proudly participates in the International Museum Day 2026,” says the museum, “which will explore the theme Museums Uniting a Divided World, focusing on how museums can act as bridges across cultural, social and geopolitical divides, fostering dialogue, understanding, inclusion and peace within and between communities worldwide.

“Located in the heart of Nicosia’s old town,” they add, “minutes away from the Green Line, with a long-standing goal of peace and unity, CVAR knows this theme well. As a bi-communal non-profit organisation, CVAR understands the importance of accessible knowledge, understanding of identity and culture, and connection across generations, communities and borders, as the International Council of Museums (ICOM) emphasises.”

The free tour of the CVAR grounds will begin at 2pm and will be guided by Dr Rita Severis. Although offered free of charge, reservations are required.

International Museum Day

Guided museum tour by Dr Rita Severis. May 16. Severis-CVAR Foundation, Nicosia. 2pm. Free. Reservations necessary. Tel: 22-300994. [email protected]