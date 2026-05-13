Cyprus used two maritime events in Chios and Brussels this week to push its shipping priorities, with Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis calling for stronger cooperation, wider inclusion and more opportunities for the next generation of maritime professionals.

Hadjimanolis first travelled to Chios on May 7, where she took part in the 1st Mare Forum Chios and delivered the conference’s keynote address.

During her remarks, she referred to the major challenges facing global shipping, stressing the need for cooperation, collective action and joint initiatives at a time when the sector is being tested by geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory pressure and rapid technological change.

She said Cyprus must help ensure that Europe speaks with a clear and coordinated voice in global maritime affairs, while remaining aligned with international frameworks and the International Maritime Organisation, which she described as the main forum for developing global maritime rules.

Hadjimanolis also linked the discussion to the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, saying Cyprus is working to strengthen maritime careers, skills development, education, innovation and decarbonisation, while safeguarding the competitiveness of European shipping.

She added that the recently signed ‘Nicosia Declaration’ also focuses on the human dimension of shipping, including seafarer education and women’s inclusion, while Cyprus’ resilience strengthens its role as a reliable maritime partner and bridge between Europe and the wider region.

“Cyprus has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate through periods of regional and global uncertainty, while maintaining a stable, reliable and business-friendly maritime environment,” Hadjimanolis said.

“This resilience strengthens our role as a reliable maritime partner and as a bridge connecting Europe with the wider region,” she added.

She also referred to the long-standing maritime ties between Cyprus and Chios, pointing to their shared seafaring heritage, common respect for the sea and commitment to passing these values on to future generations.

On the sidelines of her visit, the Deputy Minister also visited the University of the Aegean for its Career Day, where she spoke to students about maritime professions, employment prospects and the opportunities offered by both the wider shipping industry and Cyprus’ maritime sector.

She also met Cypriot students studying at the university, discussing their studies, career prospects and the role young professionals can play in the future of shipping.

Hadjimanolis then travelled to Brussels for the conference ‘Shaping Policy, Driving Change: Equality and Inclusion in the Maritime Sector’, which was held on May 12, by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, as part of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The conference brought together senior representatives from EU institutions, international organisations and maritime bodies, with the aim of strengthening diversity, equality and equal opportunities across the maritime sector.

Participants included Belgian Minister of Justice and minister responsible for the North Sea Annelies Verlinden, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism Elisabeth Vosberg-Bryonidis, and Cyprus’ gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou.

Against this setting, the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, together with WISTA Cyprus, WISTA International and the European Commission Platform for Women in Transport, presented the ‘Honours for Diversity and Inclusion’ awards, with the support of key partners from the maritime industry.

The awards formed part of a broader effort to recognise initiatives that promote inclusion, advancement and equal participation in shipping, an industry where access, representation and career progression remain central policy challenges.

On the sidelines of the Brussels conference, Hadjimanolis also held a series of meetings with representatives of EU institutions and heads of major maritime bodies.

In addition, the Deputy Ministry of Shipping hosted an official dinner on May 11, in the context of the conference, further strengthening Cyprus’ maritime outreach during its EU Council Presidency.