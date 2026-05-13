This week the island will burst with art as the new edition of VIMA Art Fair takes over. As part of it, several exhibitions will take place simultaneously across the island, expanding the fair’s reach and supporting the scene. This Wednesday, eins gallery in Limassol presents Leontios Toumpouris’ solo exhibition A Disappearing Act, an Erroneous Camouflaging featuring newly-produced and revisited works.

The opening will be held at 7pm while during the art fair the exhibition will have special viewing times from 12pm to 8pm this Thursday, Friday and weekend.

“Rooted in his open-ended archive of photographic documentation and the practice of gathering, Toumpouris produces a body of work in clay and metal that negotiates multiplicity, connection, development and growth,” the gallery says. “By engaging with ideas of transitions and pause, the exhibition explores bodily and psychological complexities embedded in the urge to hide, the need to retreat, and the will to insist, drawing a parallel to the artist’s recently published book titled Still.”

A Disappearing Act, an Erroneous Camouflaging

Solo exhibition by Leontios Toumpouris. May 13-June 27. Eins gallery, Limassol. Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-8pm. Saturday: 11am-2pm. Tel: 99-522977