Minthis Golf Club continues to redefine its golfing experience with the introduction of TrackMan™, a world-leading performance technology trusted by professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

Situated in the wine-producing region of Paphos, where natural landscape and considered design come together, Minthis introduces a new dimension to the game, where innovation, insight and playability are seamlessly integrated.

TrackMan is a cutting-edge system that uses advanced radar and camera tracking to capture every detail of a golfer’s swing and ball flight. From club speed and ball speed to launch angle, spin rate and trajectory, it provides unparalleled insight into performance, transforming both practice and play.

Enhancing every level of the game

For those seeking to elevate their game, this advanced golf experience provides real-time feedback, in-depth shot analysis, and performance insights, helping you refine technique, improve consistency, and play with greater confidence.

For those simply looking to have fun, this playful golf experience offers interactive games, virtual courses and light-hearted challenges for the whole family, including kids, making it the perfect activity for players of all ages and experience levels.

A smarter way to practise

By providing immediate, accurate feedback, TrackMan ensures that every practice session is purposeful and efficient. Golfers can better understand their shot patterns, optimise course strategy, and accelerate their improvement through data-driven insights.

Integrated within Minthis’ wider golf offering, including its academy, driving range and coaching programmes, TrackMan further enhances the Club’s holistic approach to the game.

Innovation in harmony with experience

At Minthis, innovation is carefully balanced with the natural rhythm of the landscape. The introduction of TrackMan is not simply about technology, it is about enriching the overall golfing experience while maintaining the authenticity and tranquillity that define the resort.

As Minthis continues to evolve in line with international best practice, this latest enhancement reinforces its commitment to delivering a modern, refined and forward-thinking golf experience.

About Minthis

Minthis is a luxurious residential lifestyle resort inspired by nature, developed by Pafilia Property Developers, offering an unparalleled lifestyle experience in the heart of Paphos wine-producing region. With its stunning accommodations, world-class amenities and enchanting surroundings, the resort is a sanctuary for those seeking wellness, relaxation, recreation and enjoyment. Minthis provides an immersive and unforgettable experience for every guest, embodying the essence of luxurious living.

Minthis Resort contact details