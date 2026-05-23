Cyprus Airways and flydubai have announced the launch of a new interline agreement, aimed at strengthening international connectivity and offering passengers seamless access to an expanded network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The Dubai-based carrier flydubai has partnered with Cyprus Airways to allow travellers to book journeys under a single ticket, with coordinated baggage handling and smooth transfers via Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the world’s leading aviation hubs.

Under the agreement, passengers flying with Cyprus Airways from Larnaca will gain easier access through Dubai to a wide range of destinations served by flydubai.

These include Almaty, Colombo, Dhaka, Jeddah, Krabi, Kathmandu, Kuwait City, Langkawi, Muscat, Medina, Malé, Astana, Penang and Riyadh.

The airlines said the partnership significantly enhances connectivity options for travellers departing from Cyprus, enabling efficient onward connections through Dubai to key business and leisure destinations across flydubai’s growing network.

At the same time, flydubai passengers will benefit from improved access to Cyprus via Cyprus Airways routes to Larnaca, supporting inbound tourism, trade and business travel from multiple international markets.

The agreement is already in effect, with bookings available through the airlines’ respective sales channels, travel agencies and authorised representatives.

The announcement described the partnership as “another important milestone in strengthening Cyprus’ international air connectivity“, while laying the groundwork for broader future cooperation between the two carriers.