Eight people were arrested overnight during coordinated police operations carried out across Cyprus as part of targeted crime prevention efforts, police said on Thursday.

The arrests involved a range of offences, including illegal residence, unlawful possession and transport of an offensive weapon, assault causing actual bodily harm, and illegal possession of drugs.

During the operations, police stopped 307 vehicles for inspection and checked 422 drivers and passengers. Officers also carried out inspections at 31 premises, resulting in seven reports being filed.

Traffic police issued 196 fines for various offences, with 82 relating to speeding violations.

A total of 86 alcohol tests were conducted, with six drivers testing positive.

Police also carried out three preliminary drug tests, two of which returned positive results, while two vehicles were impounded as part of ongoing investigations.

Authorities said crime prevention and suppression operations continue on a daily basis through increased police presence, targeted checks and immediate operational action.