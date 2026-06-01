A vehicle was destroyed after catching fire on the Limassol-Nicosia highway on Sunday evening, though no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at around 8.30pm on the highway heading towards Nicosia, between the exit to the Nicosia ring road and the Latsia truck weigh station.

According to the police, the vehicle had been moved off the road and stopped in the emergency lane.

Traffic in the area continued to move normally throughout the incident.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to assist motorists and help regulate traffic, while members of the fire service worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.