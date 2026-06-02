A visually impaired student and her father have slammed the University of Cyprus, alleging discrimination and inadequate support during her studies and practical training.

But the university on Tuesday denied the allegations.

The student is requesting a full reassessment of her practical training grades, arguing that she was evaluated without the necessary accommodations to ensure equal participation.

She is also seeking an independent committee review all practical training courses, a written explanation of her grades, and an investigation into whether the lack of adjustments affected the outcomes.

She has raised concerns about compliance with principles of equality and non-discrimination, and whether similar cases involving other students were handled differently.

In a video on social media, her father said he has also submitted a complaint alleging discrimination, victimisation and unequal treatment on the basis of disability.

He claims that despite providing medical documentation and external recommendations, the university did not fully implement the required accommodations.

He also raised concerns that other students in comparable situations may have been treated differently.

The University of Cyprus strongly rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded.

It said it systematically provides reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities, in line with its institutional framework.

In the specific case, the university said the following measures were granted: funding for the employment of an escort during the internship, funding for a tutoring support person, an extension to complete internship obligations, extensions for submission of assignments, and modifications to the teaching schedule.

It added that additional tailored support measures were also provided based on the student’s needs but could not be publicly disclosed due to personal data and sensitive information restrictions.

The statement also expressed “deep concern” over what it described as unsubstantiated allegations and the reproduction of misleading information, warning that such claims may damage trust in institutional procedures and the work of academic staff.

It further stressed its commitment to equal access, inclusion and fair evaluation, stating that reasonable accommodations are provided while safeguarding academic integrity and the value of degrees awarded.

Head of Academic Affairs and Student Welfare Services Kleanthis Pissarides said the institution had fulfilled its obligations.

“We have provided all we could, and we respect each student individually. It’s up to the student if she performs well for her exams or internship. We have offered ample adjustments,” he said.

President of the confederation of organisations for people with disabilities (KYSOA) Themida Anthopoulos stressed that reasonable accommodations are not preferential treatment but a legal requirement to remove barriers.

“We are not talking about favours or favourable treatment. You cannot expect a student with a visual impairment to distinguish the yellow from the blue circle without help,” she said.

She added that Cyprus still faces challenges in fully implementing the UN disability rights framework in education.

The dispute remains unresolved.