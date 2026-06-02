Seven people were arrested overnight for drug possession, offensive weapons and illegal residency, police reported on Tuesday.

Officers stopped 345 vehicles and checked 146 occupants during targeted patrols. A further 31 premises were inspected, resulting in three complaints.

Traffic enforcement also featured prominently, with 170 reports issued for various offences.

Police investigated seven traffic-related cases and seized six vehicles as part of ongoing inquiries. Of the traffic violations recorded, 71 involved speeding offences.

Officers also carried out 69 alcohol tests, with three drivers reported for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, one driver tested positive during a preliminary drug test.