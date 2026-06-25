June 27-28 marks the end of another month but a new wave of events includes concerts, summer festivals, open-air film and flamenco

Festivals

Live music, party vibes, street food and beer fill the Linopetra High School Stadium this week and weekend as the 8th MEDFEST Limassol Beer Festival is on. Featuring over 35 beer stalls, food carts and bars, festival-goers have a chance to taste more than 100 beers until Sunday. Every night, different performers rock the stage – Andromachi on Thursday June 25, Dionysis Schoinas on Friday June 26, Locomondo on Saturday June 27 and Christos Mastoras and Melisses on Sunday June 28.

On the other side of the island, the 11th Paphos International Film Festival returns for three special outdoor cinema nights. Taking over the garden of Technopolis 20 this Friday to Sunday, a screening programme will unfold with 25 short fiction and documentary films from both Cyprus and abroad. Get ready for cinema from Cyprus, Greece, Spain, France, Lebanon, Brazil, Cuba and beyond. The full film agenda is at www.piffcyprus.com.

Over at Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol, the Cyprus Streetwear Expo by Carlsberg arrives this Sunday to celebrate all things fashion, music, art and urban culture. Streetwear brands, creatives, DJs, a live radio link and a charity run with Little Heroes make up the 2026 edition of the event. Running from 12pm to 7pm, it will fill the venue with hip culture, fashion, party vibes and creativity.

Music and performances

The weekend’s live music choices begin with an exciting concert by one of the most renowned Pink Floyd tribute bands. After sold-out performances in Greece, The Great Gig – A Tribute to Pink Floyd arrives in Cyprus to present a very special show on Saturday, June 27, at the Lympia Community Park. Impressive renditions, top-notch vocals and an exciting audio-visual journey will bring the band’s timeless masterpieces to the Nicosia stage. Expect to hear Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, Shine On You Crazy Diamond and much more.

The Great Gig

Flamenco rhythms, castañeta beats and fiery Spanish guitar and percussion will sound this Sunday, June 28, at Satiriko Theatro as the dance centre Seven Flamenco presents its end-of-year show Círculo Flamenco. This is the first time the centre opens up its annual performance to the general public; expect a night of traditional flamenco and Spanish dance forms including Soleá, Tangos, Farruca, Seguiriyas, Fandangos de Huelva and Sevillanas.

More music will sound in downtown Nicosia, this time ragtime and New Orleans jazz with a mix of Caribbean melodies. Ahead of the Windcraft Music Fest this July, the Windcraft Pre-Festival Party arrives this Sunday to offer a little taste of what is to come. Free, live music will fill Kala Kathoumena from 6pm as two bands take the floor – Will Scott Ragtime Quintet and Misharoz.

More jazzy sounds will echo in the capital as the Nicosia Municipal Theatre launches a new series of events. Every last Sunday of the month, it will present a cultural event, and its first is dedicated to jazz. The Jazz on the Side event will include live performances by Trio in Cahoots, Charis Ioannou Quartet and Chunky Funky, as well as cocktails by the theatre from 5pm onwards.

Finally, at Axiothea Mansion, the Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus presents a dance performance on Sunday. The House I Was Born In, Though Strangers Tread Upon It brings together three dance associations and six musicians from Cyprus. They join the Traditional Dance Workshop of the Church of Holy Wisdom for a performance dedicated to the rich musical and dance traditions of four regions of the wider Hellenic world: Cyprus, Pontus, Asia Minor, and Eastern Rumelia.

As for next month, the summer’s busiest festival season will arrive, bursting with life.

WIll Scott Ragtime Quintet

8th MEDFEST Limassol Beer Festival

Annual beer festival with street food and concerts. June 24-28. Linopetra High School Stadium, Limassol. www.ticketbox.com.cy, www.med-fest.com

11th Paphos International Film Festival

Three days of independent cinema from Cyprus, Greece, Spain, France, Lebanon, Brazil, Cuba and beyond. June 26-28. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.45pm. Free admission. www.piffcyprus.com

Cyprus Streetwear Expo by Carlsberg

Streetwear event with DJs, local shops and creatives, live radio link and more. June 28. 12pm-7pm. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. Free admission. www.cystreetwearexpo.com, www.instagram.com/streetwearexpocy

The Great Gig – A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Greece’s top Pink Floyd tribute act makes its Cyprus debut. June 27. Lympia Community Park, Nicosia district. 9pm. Tickets on More.com

Círculo Flamenco

Flamenco show with dancing and live music. By the Seven Flamenco dance centre. June 28. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Windcraft Pre-Festival Party

Live performances by Will Scott Ragtime Quintet and Misharoz. June 28. Kala Kathoumena, Nicosia. 6pm. Free admission. www.windcraftmusicfest.com

Jazz on the Side

Live music by Trio in Cahoots, Charis Ioannou Quartet and Chunky Funky. June 28. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 5pm-11pm. Free entrance

The House I Was Born In, Though Strangers Tread Upon It

Dance and music performance by Traditional Dance Workshop of the Church of Holy Wisdom, Aglantzia Folklore Association, Nostos Folklore Association – Pissouri and six musicians. Part of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. June 28. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-894531