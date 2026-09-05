Cyprus-based venture capital firm 33East has invested in Piney, a Cyprus-founded property operations startup that has raised €1.6 million as it expands from Europe into the United States.

33East said Piney’s progress demonstrated what could happen when a founder used Cyprus as a proving ground before taking a business into international markets, highlighting the company’s expansion across five European markets before its recent launch in Miami.

“Nicolas Chrysostomou is a perfect example of what happens when a founder treats Cyprus as a proving ground and is not afraid to go beyond,” 33East said in an online post.

“Five European markets later, Piney has just opened in Miami. 5,000 properties, six countries,” the venture capital firm added.

The investment was made alongside Uni.fund and Venteri Capital, with Uni.fund leading Piney’s latest funding round after having also backed the company in 2024.

The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) has submitted 33 recommendations to strengthen Cyprus’ National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2032, calling for a greater focus on turning its ambitions into measurable and practical results.

The professional and independent non-profit organisation said its proposals had been submitted as part of the public consultation on the national strategy, while welcoming the publication of the framework as an important step towards a coordinated national approach to artificial intelligence.

The CCS also expressed its appreciation for Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides and the members of the National AI Taskforce for their work in developing the strategy.

The organisation said it had submitted its recommendations in a constructive spirit, recognising the extensive work already carried out in preparing the strategy.

It also said it was ready to contribute to its implementation through participation by its representatives in the authorities, bodies and committees expected to be established under the strategy, a role it said it was formally seeking.

The central objective of the proposals is to strengthen implementation and ensure Cyprus moves from an AI strategy to practical delivery.

Geely Auto will enter the Cyprus car market in 2026, after signing a strategic partnership with KKS Mobility Ltd, led by automotive executive Charalambos Pilakoutas, to become the Chinese manufacturer’s importer and distributor on the island.

According to an announcement released on Friday, the agreement was signed in Amsterdam on September 3 by Aiden He, CEO of Geely Brand Europe and vice president of strategy and product at Geely Auto Europe, and Charalambos Pilakoutas, CEO of KKS Mobility.

The partnership marks Geely’s planned entry into Cyprus and forms part of the company’s wider international expansion.

“Entering Cyprus represents an important step in growing Geely’s footprint across Southern Europe,” said He.

“Together with KKS Mobility Ltd we are proud to offer local customers safe, intelligent, and reliable everyday driving, combining our global engineering expertise with accessible, high-value electric and hybrid technology,” the CEO added.

Geely is expected to launch in Cyprus with three electrified models, namely the fully electric Geely E5, the fully electric Geely E2 and the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid.

Plug and Play Cyprus will host its first-ever innovation expo in Limassol on November 11, 2026, bringing together startups, investors and industry leaders as the accelerator prepares to conclude its first cohort on the island.

The event will take place at ETKO in Limassol from 5pm to 10.30pm, with the main expo and networking programme open to the public free of charge.

The expo will mark the culmination of Plug and Play Cyprus’ first acceleration cohort, which was launched after the Silicon Valley-based innovation platform began its activities in Cyprus in April.

In August, Plug and Play Cyprus unveiled the 10 startups selected for its inaugural cohort, namely Sprouty, ModelRoom, Cleedee, BLEND.app, Digital Fox, EleniAI, EMBIO Diagnostics, Fewton, Neura Energy and QubeHub.

The companies form the first group to take part in Plug and Play Cyprus’ efforts to support technology startups and strengthen the island’s position as an emerging innovation hub.

The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) reiterated on Friday that it will stop paying dividends by cheque, with all future payments to shareholders holding their interests indirectly through depositary interests on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) to be made exclusively by electronic transfer.

The change, announced by Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company following earlier announcements on July 10, 2026 and August 4, 2026, will apply from the company’s €0.24 interim dividend per ordinary share, which is due to be paid on October 21, 2026.

Shareholders entitled to the interim dividend will need to be on the company’s register of members on September 22, 2026, which is the record date.

Shareholders who have not yet provided valid bank account details have been asked to do so promptly and no later than September 22.

The company said that if valid bank account details had not been received by the record date, the dividend payment would not be made at that time, with the money retained in a company account for six years.

Retained dividend amounts will not accrue interest during that period, the announcement added.

Several companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced upcoming meetings of their respective boards of directors, in order to examine their financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Logicom Public Ltd announced that its board of directors will meet on September 15, 2026, to examine, inter alia, the interim unaudited financial statements of the group and the company for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Constantinou Bros Hotels Plc informed the market that a meeting of its board of directors has been scheduled for September 30, 2026, to deal with the examination of the six-month results for the period ended June 30, 2026, along with other topics.

King’s Head Development Plc confirmed via an official letter that a meeting of its board of directors has been convened for September 30, 2026.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has urged Cyprus investment firms to review proposed European rules that could require some of the largest firms to become credit institutions.

CySEC issued the relevant circular shortly after the European Banking Authority (EBA) launched a consultation on August 25 covering draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) for the reclassification of investment firms as credit institutions.

The consultation follows changes to the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) framework and is intended to make the assessment of when an investment firm should obtain a banking licence more proportionate, transparent and risk-based.

Under Article 8a of the CRD, investment firms with total assets exceeding €30 billion are generally required to obtain authorisation as credit institutions rather than continue operating solely under a MiFID investment firm authorisation.

The EBA’s proposed rules set out how the €30 billion threshold should be calculated at both individual and group level, as well as what firms must report to regulators so the threshold can be monitored.

Trading in shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) reached €12.7 million in August 2026, with CISCO Ltd maintaining its position as the market’s leading member by share of trading, according to figures published by the CSE Council on Friday.

The CSE said total share transaction values during August amounted to €12,695,652, of which €940,000 came from pre-agreed transactions and €11,755,652 from transactions excluding such trades.

The figures cover member market shares both including and excluding pre-agreed transactions, while the calculations exclude the value of bonds.

For the period from January 1 to August 31, 2026, total share transactions reached €163,984,893, including €26,688,659 in pre-agreed transactions and €137,296,234 in transactions excluding pre-agreed deals.

Cyprus recorded the strongest annual increase in retail trade volume in the European Union in July 2026, according to a report released by Eurostat on Friday, with sales volumes rising 8.6 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier.

The increase put Cyprus ahead of Latvia, where retail trade volume rose 7.1 per cent, and Sweden, which recorded growth of 6.4 per cent.

The strong annual performance came despite a broader monthly decline in retail activity across the EU, with Cyprus instead recording the second-highest monthly increase among member states for which data were available.

Compared with June, Cyprus’ seasonally adjusted retail trade volume increased by 2.0 per cent in July, exceeded only by Latvia’s 2.5 per cent rise.

Cyprus has seen no evidence that large companies are leaving because of the global minimum tax, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said this week, dismissing reports of an impending corporate exodus as unfounded.

Speaking at the Finance Ministry, Keravnos addressed concerns surrounding Pillar Two, the global minimum tax framework developed through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G20.

He said claims that the rules were pushing major businesses away from Cyprus had come from “isolated voices which, if they do not serve personal interests, seem to arise from some obsessions”.

Keravnos explained that the Finance Ministry is preparing an amending bill following a decision by the European Commission, describing this as a standard process arising from consultations with Brussels and Cyprus’ obligations under the OECD framework.

However, he stressed that Pillar Two does not impose a 15 per cent tax on every company operating in Cyprus. Instead, it applies only to large multinational and domestic groups with annual revenue exceeding €750 million.

Eurobank has updated its 2026 financial calendar, setting dates for its remaining results announcements and the payment of an interim dividend.

The Greek banking group said its next scheduled financial update would be its nine-month 2026 results on October 29, followed by the newly added dates for its interim dividend.

The cut-off date for payment of the 2026 interim dividend will be December 7, while December 8 will be the record date for determining eligible beneficiaries. The interim dividend payment date has been set for December 11.

Cyprus’ latest rise in inflation is being driven by imported energy costs rather than excessive domestic demand or looser fiscal policy, economist Tassos Yiasemides said, warning that the pressure is gradually spreading through the wider economy.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agenccy (CNA) after the Consumer Price Index reached 3.5 per cent in August, Yiasemides said the increase was concentrated almost entirely in energy, with petroleum product prices rising by 20.3 per cent year on year.

He argued that the figures clearly showed industrial products remaining largely unchanged, while “petroleum products and electricity alone are driving the index higher”.

The increase, therefore, was not the result of an overheating economy but an imported change in costs, which was now beginning to reach other areas.

Geopolitical upheaval and uncertainty surrounding developments in the Middle East were keeping international energy prices high, Yiasemides explained, while trade tensions between the world’s largest economies were adding another layer of risk.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has extended the deadline for applications for two senior positions, including a new role overseeing the planned Centre for Cyprus Economic and Monetary History.

The central bank said that applications for the positions of senior communications officer and senior officer at the Centre for Cyprus Economic and Monetary History would now be accepted until September 20, 2026 at 11.59pm.

The vacancies were originally published in the Official Gazette on August 7, 2026.

The senior communications officer will be responsible for overseeing the CBC’s internal and external communications, developing its communications strategy and managing relations with local and international media.

The role will also cover the central bank’s reputation, communications risks and crisis communications, while the successful candidate will be expected to help improve public understanding of the CBC’s role, mission and policies.

Seafarers must not be drawn into geopolitical conflicts or used as leverage in disputes over international waterways, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos told shipping leaders in Hamburg this week.

Kazakos delivered the opening address at the Xinde Marine Forum, held under the theme ‘Navigate Uncertainty, Embrace Transition’.

Addressing the growing dangers facing crews, he said seafarers “should not be caught in the middle of geopolitical conflicts”, stressing that “they are not combatants” but people working thousands of miles from home to keep essential goods, energy and food moving around the world.

His remarks came during a busy week for the ICS at SMM Hamburg, where its chairman, John Denholm, also spoke about the difficult investment decisions confronting shipowners.

Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index rose by 3.5 per cent in June 2026, reaching 149.5 units, according to figures released on Friday by the statistical service (Cystat).

For the first six months of the year, the index also recorded an increase of 3.5 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures are calculated using 2021 as the base year, set at 100 units, meaning the index measures monthly turnover changes against the average monthly turnover recorded during that year.

Manufacturing, the largest component of the index, reached 153.8 units in June, recording an annual increase of 3.6 per cent. Turnover in the sector was also up 3.6 per cent during the January to June period.

Within manufacturing, the strongest annual growth was recorded in wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, where turnover increased by 22.1 per cent in June.

Industrial producer prices in Cyprus rose 2.3 per cent in July 2026 from the previous month, placing the country among the EU member states with the strongest monthly increases, according to first estimates released by Eurostat.

The increase followed a 0.3 per cent decline in euro area industrial producer prices in June, while prices across the EU fell by 0.2 per cent during the same month.

Cyprus recorded the fourth-highest monthly increase in July, behind Ireland at 4.3 per cent and Spain and Italy, which both recorded increases of 3 per cent.

The largest monthly declines were recorded in Estonia, at 3.3 per cent, Finland at 1.6 per cent and Sweden at 1.1 per cent.

Across the euro area, industrial producer prices rose 1.6 per cent month on month in July, while the EU recorded a 1.4 per cent increase.

Cyprus recorded one of the highest shares of young adults with a tertiary education qualification in the EU in 2025, as the bloc continued to expand its highly educated workforce, according to Eurostat.

The share of people aged 25 to 34 in Cyprus who had successfully completed tertiary education reached 60 per cent in 2025, up from 41.3 per cent in 2005.

That represented an increase of 18.7 percentage points over the 20-year period, putting Cyprus well above the EU average of 44.8 per cent in 2025.

Cyprus’s 60 per cent was bettered only by Ireland, at 66.8 per cent, Luxembourg, at 65 per cent, and Lithuania, at 60.8 per cent.