S&P cites Cyprus’ economic strength in Bank of Cyprus upgrade

The Bank of Cyprus has received an upgrade to its credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings, which cited the lender’s improving asset quality, strong profitability and robust capital position, while maintaining a stable outlook.

Specifically, the agency announced that it had raised the bank’s long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings to BBB/A-2, from BBB-/A-3, and its long-term resolution counterparty rating to BBB+, from BBB.

S&P said the upgrade reflected both improvements at the bank and a more favourable operating environment in Cyprus, where economic growth, falling private-sector debt and stronger household and corporate finances have helped reduce credit risks.

“The recovery of Cyprus’ private sector, amid supportive economic conditions, contributes to a sustained improvement of the banking sector’s asset quality,” the agency said.

It added that stronger funding conditions and low funding costs also distinguished Cyprus’ banking system from many of its European counterparts.

S&P forecast that the Cypriot economy would expand by 2.7 per cent in 2026, despite the crisis in the Middle East, with average real growth of 3 per cent between 2027 and 2029.

“Robust, broad-based growth and private sector deleveraging have led to diminishing credit risk in Cyprus,” it said.

The agency highlighted resilient private consumption, a tight labour market and strong services exports as factors supporting the economy.

It estimated that private-sector debt had fallen to around 120 per cent of GDP at the end of 2025, from 156 per cent three years earlier.

Loans to resident households and businesses now represent about 56 per cent of GDP, among the lowest levels in Europe, while domestic lending is forecast to grow by 2.5 per cent in 2026 and around 3 per cent in 2027.

S&P said this growth remained below nominal GDP expansion, allowing private-sector indebtedness to continue declining relative to the size of the economy.

“The banking sector’s nonperforming exposure (NPE) ratio declined to 3.2 per cent at year-end 2025 and we expect it will decline further to 2.3 per cent by the end of 2028,” the agency said.

It expects banks’ organic cost of risk to remain contained at 35 to 40 basis points of total loans through 2028.

However, S&P warned that the reduction in problematic loans held by banks largely reflected their transfer to credit servicers rather than their resolution.

Of the €19.3 billion in gross non-performing exposures still outstanding in Cyprus as of March 31, 2026, €18.5 billion, or about 96 per cent, was held by non-bank credit servicers.

The agency said the slow resolution of these loans continued to affect the wider economy by weakening payment discipline and restricting borrowers’ access to credit.

It also expressed concern about amendments to the foreclosure framework adopted by parliament in April 2026, saying they did not support the resolution of legacy non-performing exposures.

S&P also assessed the property market, where prices have continued to rise, but said it did not see evidence of a bubble.

“Nominal residential property prices rose by 8.5 per cent year on year in the second quarter of 2026, after a cumulative 21.3 per cent increase over 2023-2025, and are now marginally higher than their 2008-2009 peak,” it said.

Nevertheless, the agency considered the market’s underlying conditions stronger than before the 2013 financial crisis, with improved incomes making housing more affordable and prudent lending standards limiting risks.

It said house prices relative to GDP per capita and wages were around 37 per cent and 25 per cent lower, respectively, than in 2010, while the average loan-to-value ratio on residential mortgages stood at about 43 per cent.

S&P identified foreign demand as a potential vulnerability, with non-Cypriots accounting for around 40 per cent of property sales in 2025.

It said such transactions had almost doubled since 2021, partly reflecting Cyprus’ strategy of attracting international companies and skilled workers.

Foreign nationals represented about 25 per cent of the population at the end of 2025, according to the agency, which said population growth was putting pressure on the property market and pushing prices higher.

S&P did not expect these inflows to reverse rapidly in the near term, although it warned that this could change if incentives supporting the strategy were reduced or regional conditions deteriorated significantly.

The agency also pointed to the banking system’s structural surplus of deposits, which has helped lenders maintain relatively cheap and stable funding.

It estimated the system’s loan-to-core-deposit ratio at around 61 per cent at the end of 2026, while domestic deposits were expected to reach €53.8bn, up from €43.8bn at the end of 2022.

“Abundant liquidity has characterised the Cypriot banking system,” S&P said.

It added that limited competition and excess liquidity had allowed banks to pass on only a small proportion of interest rate changes to depositors, supporting margins despite pressure from the normalisation of lending spreads.

S&P expects the sector’s return on equity to remain at 15 to 16 per cent through 2027 and 2028, supported by consolidation, low funding costs and interest rates.

The agency referred to recent mergers involving Hellenic Bank and Eurobank, as well as AstroBank and Alpha Bank, which have further concentrated the market.

The two largest lenders, Eurobank and the Bank of Cyprus, now account for around 80 per cent of loans and deposits in the banking system.

It also said more than a decade of restructuring had halved the sector’s workforce since 2011 and reduced the combined branch network in Cyprus by almost 80 per cent, improving efficiency and pricing power.

However, S&P warned that Cyprus’ position as an international financial centre continued to expose its banks to risks involving fraud, reputation and non-resident deposits.

It acknowledged improvements in anti-money laundering controls and efforts to prevent the financing of terrorism, while saying exposure to Russian and other non-resident deposits had fallen significantly.

Even so, non-resident deposits still represented around 12 per cent of total system deposits, a higher proportion than in other European countries, and remained a potential source of instability.

Against this background, S&P revised its economic and industry risk scores for Cyprus to five from six, with both now carrying a stable trend.

The Bank of Cyprus’ position

The agency described the Bank of Cyprus as one of the country’s two largest lenders, with a strong domestic franchise but limited international diversification.

It estimated that the bank accounted for 39 per cent of banking system assets and held close to 40 per cent of the deposit market.

Its activities also extend into insurance, where it has a leading position in life insurance with around 33 per cent market share and ranks second in non-life insurance with approximately 16 per cent.

The bank also operates card payment services through its majority-owned subsidiary JCC.

As of September 30, 2026, Cyprus accounted for around 86 per cent of the Bank of Cyprus’ gross loans, leaving it heavily exposed to domestic economic conditions.

S&P said the lender’s asset quality had continued to improve, with approximately 99 per cent of its loan book classified as performing.

“The bank’s nonperforming loans stood at 1.0 per cent of the loan book as of Sept. 30, 2026, with a coverage ratio of 144 per cent,” the agency said.

The bank has also reduced its legacy real estate management unit portfolio, which stood at €316 million, equivalent to 1.1 per cent of total assets.

S&P expects the cost of risk to move towards 30 basis points by the end of 2028, including impairments arising from the remaining real estate portfolio.

Profitability was another key factor behind the upgrade, with the agency pointing to strong interest income, loan growth and additional contributions from non-interest activities.

The Bank of Cyprus reported a return on average common equity of 18.9 per cent as of September 30, 2026.

S&P expects this measure to increase to 22 per cent by the end of 2028, supported by the interest rate environment and continued business growth.

Although expansion was mainly domestic, the bank’s international portfolio grew by 18 per cent and accounted for almost one-third of the increase in lending.

The acquisition in October of approximately €130m in performing loans and €440m in deposits from the Cyprus Development Bank is expected to add around 1 per cent to lending growth.

The bank also increased its fixed-income securities portfolio by 15 per cent to €5.9bn, equivalent to 20 per cent of total assets, as it continued to deploy excess liquidity into highly rated investments.

S&P said recurring non-interest income had increased by 10 per cent year on year as of September 30, partly reflecting the acquisition of Ethniki Insurance in July 2025.

Operating costs rose by around 5 per cent annually, despite the one-off financial impact of voluntary exit schemes in 2025 and 2026 and higher technology spending.

The agency expects the bank’s cost-to-income ratio to remain below 40 per cent through 2027 and 2028.

Capitalisation was also highlighted as a strength, with the Bank of Cyprus reporting a common equity tier one (CET1) ratio of 20.3 per cent at the end of September.

However, S&P expects capital levels to decline gradually as the bank increases shareholder distributions.

The lender is targeting total payouts of up to 90 per cent of adjusted recurring profits for 2026, rising to as much as 100 per cent annually in 2027 and 2028, compared with 70 per cent for 2025.

These distributions are expected to reduce the capital surplus as the bank moves towards its medium-term CET1 target of around 15 per cent.

Nevertheless, S&P expects its risk-adjusted capital ratio to remain at 12 to 13 per cent by the end of 2028, compared with 12.9 per cent at the end of 2025.

It said the ratio should remain comfortably above 10 per cent, despite the impact of higher dividends.

The bank’s liquidity position was another positive factor, with retail deposits accounting for 60 per cent of its deposit base as of September 30, 2026.

Its broad liquid assets represented around 43 per cent of total assets, while its liquidity coverage ratio stood at 299 per cent.

The ratio of broad liquid assets to short-term wholesale funding was 48 times, reflecting the bank’s limited reliance on short-term market funding.

S&P said it expected the bank’s liquidity position to remain broadly unchanged despite efforts to expand lending.

Stable outlook, but limited scope for upgrade

The stable outlook reflects the balance between the Bank of Cyprus’ strong capital position and leading domestic market share, against its limited geographical diversification and concentration in Cyprus.

“We could downgrade Bank of Cyprus over the next two years if, contrary to our expectations, the bank’s RAC ratio declined below 10 per cent due to excessive lending growth and dividend distributions,” the agency said.

S&P added that an upgrade appeared unlikely in the near term because of the bank’s concentration in the domestic market.

It further stated that a rating increase could be considered if the bank’s capital position strengthened materially, its risk-adjusted capital ratio was expected to remain sustainably above 15 per cent, and its overall creditworthiness became comparable with that of banks rated BBB+.