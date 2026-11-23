The three people arrested on suspicion of the murder of 51-year-old British national Craig Tennant in Peyia all appeared before the Paphos district court on Monday, where they were charged both with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Tennant’s 42-year-old partner, her 20-year-old son, and his 35-year-old partner all remain in custody, and will do so until Thursday at the earliest, with their defence lawyers having requested until then to decide whether they will object to a request for their continued detention.

Additionally, the 35-year-old woman was charged with possession of controlled drugs, after cocaine was found in her holding cell last week.

Given the severity of the charges the three suspects face, it was decided that the case will be transferred to the Paphos criminal court, which will next sit on January 22.

Tennant was stabbed at a house in Peyia on November 9 and was later found in an abandoned car near Coral Bay. Once he was taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance his death was announced.