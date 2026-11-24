One person was arrested for allegedly residing illegally in the Republic, while 284 traffic fines were issued during overnight police operations across Cyprus, police said on Tuesday.

Officers carried out patrols aimed at preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and improving public safety.

During the operations, police stopped and checked 482 drivers and 162 passengers, while 13 premises were also inspected.

Of the 284 traffic fines issued, 134 were for speeding. Police also investigated eight additional traffic-related cases and impounded five vehicles.

Officers carried out 112 breathalyser tests, resulting in one report for drink-driving, while three of the five preliminary drug tests conducted returned positive results.