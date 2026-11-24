Five-times Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner will undergo surgery on a persistent knee injury in Finland this week, Italian media reported on Monday, casting doubt over his participation in the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old has not played since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

The Italian world number two said this month he was confident of returning in time for the Australian Open but would not rush his recovery.

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported that Sinner could be sidelined for up to four months, although a clearer timetable for his return will emerge after the surgery on Tuesday.

The Australian Open main draw begins on January 17.

Sinner said he had lost a significant amount of weight after having his tonsils removed and was in the process of rebuilding muscle.

He recently parted ways with his Australian coach Darren Cahill, with Swede Magnus Norman joining his coaching setup.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, who won the ATP Finals title for the first time on Sunday, is the defending Australian Open champion.

Reuters has contacted Sinner’s team for comment.