For the third consecutive year, XM, a FinTech company with strong momentum and international reach, has been named among Europe’s 100 best employers on the 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe list. The list is compiled by the global organisation Great Place to Work® on the basis of independent analysis, and published in partnership with Fortune Europe.

This year’s recognition is particularly significant, as it comes during a period of dynamic growth and global expansion for the XM Group. XM now employs more than 1,800 people, operates in over 190 countries and serves more than 20 million clients worldwide. Yet for XM, growth is not defined solely by developing new technology and entering new markets; it also means balanced progress in employee satisfaction and in attracting the industry’s top talent.

“In an organisation that is constantly growing, company culture cannot rely on good intentions alone. It needs structure, consistency, trust and practices that safeguard it day to day,” noted Maria Chatzipanteli, Group Chief People & Culture Officer at XM.

“As we grow, our aim is not simply to maintain our culture, but to make it even more meaningful for every colleague, in every XM office around the world,” she continued.

“Being recognised as one of the best workplaces in Europe for the third year in a row validates our efforts to keep offering a unique work environment that combines countless opportunities to grow from day one, competitive benefits and genuine care for our people.”

About XM

Since its founding in 2009, XM has grown into a leading force in the FinTech sector internationally. With offices in different parts of the world, the XM Group of companies today employs more than 1,800 people with deep industry knowledge and extensive experience across different sectors. XM offers innovative, reliable and comprehensive trade execution services in more than 30 languages to more than 20 million clients worldwide.

To learn more about XM and career opportunities within the Group, visit: https://www.xm.com/careers.