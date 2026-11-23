The events calendar is always at a high towards the end of the year and this season is no different. Ballets, concerts, festivals, markets and theatre productions are thriving around the island and soon, a live musical evening with one of Spain’s most sought-after period ensembles reaches Nicosia.

This December, the Pharos Arts Foundation presents the Pérgamo Ensemble, which will be joined by the prominent Spanish mezzo-soprano Lidia Vinyes-Curtis in a programme at The Shoe Factory that will reveal the magnificence of Spanish Baroque.

Arriving on December 4 for their Cyprus debut, Guillermo Turina on baroque cello and Eva del Campo on harpsichord, will present a programme with works by Giacomo Facco, Domenico Scarlatti, Antoni Martín i Coll, José de Torres and José de Nebra.

The award-winning ensemble has built its identity around the rediscovery of neglected works from Europe’s musical heritage alongside music by some of the most celebrated composers of the 17th and 18th centuries and it prepares to showcase just that to Nicosia audiences very soon.

Lidia Vinyes-Curtis will join them on the night with a wide-ranging international career under her belt, to present together a remarkable body of music written in Spain during the 18th century. Their debut performance on the island will include works rediscovered by the ensemble itself, some scarcely heard since their composition. Alongside music by Scarlatti, Facco and Martín i Coll, the concert will revive works by José de Torres and José de Nebra that survived the devastating fire of Madrid’s Royal Alcázar in 1734.

Pergamo Ensemble feat. Lidia Vinyes-Curtis

Spanish baroque concert with ensemble and mezzo-soprano. December 4. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org