Police had received multiple reports of physical abuse directed at the mother of Stylianos Constantinou, the teenager who committed suicide in 2019, but did not deem the reports actionable, Nicosia district court heard on Monday.

Stylianos took his own life in September 2019, when he was aged 14.

Monday’s court proceedings turned to the actions of the police in relation to the troubled household.

Taking the stand, a police lieutenant who during the material time was station chief at the Kokkinotrimithia police station, spoke of four reports made by Stylianos’ mother alleging she was struck by her husband.

The reports were recorded in the station’s incidents log.

The logs were made by other officers serving at the station.

Under cross examination by the lawyer representing Stylianos’ father – one of the defendants – the witness confirmed that he had ‘closed’ the reports after reviewing them.

In his judgment at the time, the reported incidents did not require “immediate action” on the part of the police.

Another witness, a police sergeant posted at a different station, testified about an incident dating to 2014, when Stylianos’ mother reported to the police that her husband hit her after an argument.

According to the witness, the mother told police she was “with the children” at the time.

But under cross-examination, the officer said this could not be ascertained. When officers visited the family home, the children were not there.

In addition, regarding this particular incident, the mother initially reported being struck on different parts of her body; but police subsequently determined that she was struck on the face only.

The witness said he advised the mother to visit Nicosia general hospital – but she refused.

Next to take the stand was another police sergeant, who served at the Pera Khorio-Nisou police station from 2014 to 2018.

He testified about an incident taking place on March 10, 2017.

The sergeant said that he was informed by officers on the night shift that the mother had left the family home after a quarrel with her husband.

When he tried calling the mother on her mobile phone, she did not respond.

There was no information at the time that her life was in danger.

The witness said he and another officer went looking for the mother, but could not locate her.

On returning to the station, his colleague contacted the mother’s sister, who said she had spoken with Stylianos’ mother in the morning and that the mother was in good health.

The colleague, a female police officer, then tried to contact the social welfare services – but got no response.

On the afternoon of the same day, the mother showed up at the police station. But she refused to give details about the argument with her husband.

According to the witness, the mother told them she did not want police to get involved, and that she and her husband were on the verge of getting a divorce.

The witness said he told the mother she should seek assistance from the welfare services. The mother said she would reach out to the social workers monitoring her family, so that they’d help her with “removing” the husband from the family home.

The trial continues on December 7.

There are 11 defendants in total, facing charges ranging from physical/mental abuse to negligence in connection with the boy’s suicide including police officers and officials from the welfare department.