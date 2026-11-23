Almost 90 per cent of people in Cyprus use a motor vehicle as their main mode of transport, the highest of any country in the European Union, according to figures published by Eurostat on Monday.

Eurostat’s figures show that 89.4 per cent of people on the island drive as their main means of transport, while 5.5 per cent use public transport, 0.5 per cent use bicycles, 0.4 per cent use motorcycles and mopeds, and three per cent walk.

However, the daily scenes of Cyprus’ urban roads at least may suggest that the number of mopeds has been underreported, given that the figure suggests a ratio of 223 cars for every moped.

Second behind Cyprus in terms of motor vehicle use is Slovenia, with 76.1 per cent using them as the primary form of transport, while Ireland sits in third place, with 70.8 per cent, and Portugal sits in fourth place, on 69.4 per cent.

Romania the only EU country where more people use public transport than drive

At the other end of the scale, Romania has the smallest proportion of people who use motor vehicles as their primary mode of transport, at just 34.3 per cent, while Bulgaria has the second smallest, with 42 per cent, and Hungary the third smallest, with 46.1 per cent.

Romania is the only EU member state where the plurality of the population does not use cars as their main mode of transport, with 35.2 per cent using public transport.

As would be expected, the Netherlands has the highest frequency of people using the bicycle as their main mode of transport, at 31.6 per cent, though 49.2 per cent of people in the country use the motor vehicle more frequently.

Greece and Spain have the joint-highest rates of people using motorcycles as their main mode of transport, at 2.1 per cent apiece, while Bulgaria has the highest proportion of people who travel on foot most often, at 27.7 per cent.

Cyprus’ three per cent is the smallest proportion of people who walk as their primary means of transport, while its figure of 0.5 per cent who cycle most often is the EU’s joint smallest, alongside fellow island nation, Malta.