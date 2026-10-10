A British zoo reported a ‘serious incident’ at its tiger enclosure on Saturday, which local media said involved a man entering the animal’s pen.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England said emergency services were on the scene and it was working with authorities to ascertain what had happened.

The zoo said it had closed for the day and would not open on Sunday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority,” Yorkshire Wildlife Park said in a statement on its website.