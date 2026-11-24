A 37 per cent increase in the shipping loan portfolios of Greece’s four largest banks has strengthened their position in international maritime finance, with Eurobank, the National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank among the biggest lenders to the sector, according to a Petrofin Research study published in July 2026.

The banks’ combined shipping portfolios reached $23.6 billion at the end of 2025, up from approximately $18 billion a year earlier, while their share of global shipping finance rose to 7.8 per cent from 6.1 per cent.

The increase was the largest percentage rise among European financial institutions active in shipping finance.

The National Bank ranked 20th globally, Eurobank 21st, Piraeus Bank 22nd and Alpha Bank 29th.

National Bank had the largest portfolio, at $6.48 billion, followed closely by Eurobank with $6.2 billion. Piraeus stood at $6.07 billion, while Alpha Bank held $4.6 billion.

Results for the first nine months of 2026 provide further insight into the banks’ exposure. Alpha Bank reported a €5.4 billion shipping portfolio, with tankers accounting for 47 per cent of financing and dry-bulk vessels 33 per cent.

The remaining 20 per cent comprised container ships, at 7 per cent, and liquefied natural gas carriers, at 13 per cent.

Within its tanker exposure, Suezmax vessels accounted for 17 per cent, Aframax 13 per cent, product tankers 8 per cent and very large crude carriers 5 per cent. Capesize ships represented 20 per cent of its dry-bulk financing.

Eurobank did not disclose a separate shipping loan balance in its nine-month results, but its $6.2 billion portfolio made it the second-largest Greek shipping lender in Petrofin’s 2025 ranking. Its activities cover the main shipping categories and include wider banking services for maritime groups.

National Bank also did not publish a separate shipping loan balance for the period. However, its total new loan disbursements reached €7.9 billion, up 28 per cent year-on-year, including €6.1 billion in business lending.

The bank said financing supported major companies and complex projects in energy, infrastructure, shipping and hotels.

The expansion reflects demand for fleet renewal and lower-emission vessels, with Greek shipowners’ newbuilding orders estimated by banking executives at around $55 billion over the next three years.

Banks are also seeking opportunities created by the withdrawal of some international lenders from shipping after the 2008 financial crisis.

However, S&P Global Ratings warned on October 1, 2026, of concentration risks in Greek banks’ corporate lending.

Shipping, tourism and energy account for 45 per cent of business loans, compared with 17 per cent among the European banks it examined.

The agency outlined severe stress scenarios but said these were not its base-case expectations.