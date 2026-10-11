A 66-year-old driver was arrested after his car hit six pedestrians, among them two young children, in Argaka in Paphos district on Saturday evening.

The collision happened shortly before 6.30pm, with police stating that the driver lost control of his vehicle.

The victims were a couple aged 42 and 37 with their children aged five and seven, and a second couple aged 65 and 64.

Ambulances took all six to Paphos general hospital, with the 65-year-old man, the 64-year-old woman and the 37-year-old woman kept in for observation as a precaution, though no details on the condition of the other three victims have been made public.

The driver did not stop and about half a kilometre further on, he lost control again and hit a concrete manhole, which brought the car to a halt.

A preliminary breath test on the driver tested positive for alcohol, whereupon he was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Polis police are continuing the investigation.