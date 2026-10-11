Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff’s tenure.

Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth was “well-contained” and had been spotted early.

“Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors found a localized nodule in my lung,” said the pontiff. “It was detected at a very early stage and is well contained.”

“The doctors believe it is advisable to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it,” he said. “The operation is already scheduled for the next few days.”

A nodule on the lung is a small, localised lesion that can be benign. The American Thoracic Society says fewer than 5% of lung nodules overall prove cancerous, although risk rises with age, size, and other factors.

Leo, elected pope by the world’s cardinals in May 2025, is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to previously have had health issues.

The late Pope Francis, Leo’s predecessor, died at age 88 and was increasingly frail in his later years.

The Vatican press office said Leo’s recovery from surgery was expected to take about a week. It did not immediately provide further details about the pope’s health.

Leo keeps a busy schedule and is due to make an 11-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6-17.

Before mentioning his health issue in his address on Sunday, the pope referred to the trip, thanking Catholics for their prayers “for the pastoral visit I will undertake.”