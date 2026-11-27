Students in Paphos are bringing a popular Lebanese tradition to Cyprus with a competition of physical challenges, treasure hunts and creative tasks to raise funds for four local charities.

Rally Paper 2026 is organised by a team of five from the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo), with about 80 to 100 participants expected to take part on November 28 and 29.

The event will conclude with an awards ceremony at 6pm on November 30 in the campus auditorium, where the winning team will be announced.

“We wanted to go beyond the traditional academic project and create something that would leave a lasting impact on both our university and the local community,” organiser Jean Salloum told the Cyprus Mail.

Inspired by a longstanding tradition at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, the students decided to bring their own version to Cyprus, adapting it to the local community and putting charitable giving at its centre.

From left to right: Anthony Zgheib, Jean Salloum, Maria Saad, Luigi Waked and Rebecca Sfeir

Participants will be divided into four teams, each representing a charity: the Cyprus Red Cross Society’s Paphos branch, the Margarita Liasidou Foundation, Animal Rescue Paphos and Pasykaf.

The teams will compete in a range of activities, including physical challenges testing coordination and teamwork alongside treasure hunts.

They will also tackle riddles leading to landmarks around Paphos and complete creative tasks involving videos and interactions with the local community.

The organisers say physical strength alone will not determine the winner, as creativity, communication, strategy and problem-solving will also play an important part.

The exact challenges are being kept secret until the competition begins.

Each participant will pay a €3 registration fee, while local businesses are contributing through financial sponsorships and prizes.

Financial contributions will go towards the charitable causes, while donated vouchers and experiences will reward participants.

The team with the highest score will win, with the prize money directed to the charity it represents.

The organisers have not set a specific fundraising target, as sponsorship contributions are still being finalised.

Four main funding sponsors are Unipak Cyprus, Mr Probot, Alphamega and CloudHeads Ltd.

Other businesses have offered vouchers and prizes, including Momo Asian Kitchen, Pingouino Cafe, Protein Garden, Burgeraki, Pizza Express, Georges Alain Patisserie, Tea for Two, Queens Bay Padel, Fusion 4 and Dream Puffs.

For the students, however, the event is about more than raising money or winning a competition.

“We also want to show that competition and solidarity are not contradictory,” Salloum said, explaining that students can compete against one another while working towards a shared purpose.

The team hopes Rally Paper will become an annual tradition at AUB Mediterraneo, with future editions involving students from other universities.

“What started as an academic project has become an opportunity for us to create something meaningful, give back to the community that welcomed us and hopefully establish a tradition that will continue for years to come,” Salloum said.

Members of the public and local businesses interested in supporting the initiative can contact the organising team about sponsorship opportunities.

They can also get involved by helping to raise awareness about the four charities.