A giant mural suggesting the Netherlands is guilty of military aggression was painted on a wall near the Dutch embassy in Moscow before a Dutch-based company said last week that its missiles had been used in a major attack on Russia’s bridge to Crimea, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

The mural, on the side of an apartment building, depicts three missiles with red tulips on them flying over Europe with the slogan: “The flowers of Dutch diplomacy”. It was not clear who had put it there.

It was created months ago, not after the recent attack on the bridge, the ministry said.

The Netherlands rejects Russian suggestions that it has joined the war, saying the export of Dutch weapons to Ukraine does not make it a party to the conflict.

Destinus, a Dutch-headquartered startup founded by a Russian-born entrepreneur, told Reuters earlier this month that its missiles were the only foreign-made weapons used in the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge. The attack cut off road traffic while leaving a railroad segment operational.

The Russian embassy in the Netherlands called the statement “a confession” and asked if The Hague had openly joined the conflict in Ukraine on Kyiv’s side.

The Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage when a projectile landed near the building during a Russian attack two days later, prompting the Dutch government to summon the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands. The Russian ambassador said he had expressed regret while reiterating warnings that it was not safe for diplomats to be in Kyiv where he said Moscow was attacking military targets.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen told reporters last week that Ukraine decides how to deploy approved Dutch exports in accordance with international law, and described Russian claims of Dutch involvement as an attempt to “stoke fear” and undermine support for Ukraine.