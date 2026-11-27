Leading figures in international shipping are gathering in Limassol later today, as the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) brings together shipowners, executives and policymakers to discuss geopolitical tensions, energy security and the challenges of reducing emissions without undermining the industry’s competitiveness.

The chamber’s inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit, held at the Parklane Resort on November 27, comes just three days before the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) next round of high-level negotiations on global emissions regulations.

Chaired by International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos, the invitation-only event will bring together chief executives and senior decision-makers from Cyprus and abroad, representing shipowners, ship managers, charterers, cargo owners, banks, insurers, P&I clubs and classification societies.

Maritime lawyers, regulatory advisers, port authorities, energy suppliers, technology providers and institutional representatives will also participate, bringing together those responsible for operating, financing and regulating international shipping.

CSC president Andreas Neophytou has said the initiative aims to strengthen international dialogue and ensure the industry’s concerns are reflected in future policies, while reinforcing Cyprus’ position as an international shipping centre.

The programme will begin at 9.30am, with opening remarks by Kazakos and Neophytou, followed by a pre-recorded message from IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez.

Among the main speakers is Søren Toft, chief executive of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, who will participate in a live virtual interview on the challenges facing international shipping.

Meanwhile, Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill Ocean Transportation, will deliver a keynote address on energy security and the transition to alternative marine fuels.

He will also join a panel featuring George Mangos of Interunity Group, Mark Cameron, former chief operating officer of Ardmore Shipping, and Mikki Koskinen, chief executive of ESL Shipping, moderated by Lloyd’s List editor-in-chief Richard Meade.

The discussion will examine the availability and cost of cleaner fuels, the infrastructure needed to supply them and the investment decisions facing shipowners ordering vessels that could remain in service for another two decades.

The timing is particularly relevant, with the IMO’s technical working group on greenhouse gas emissions meeting in London from November 23 to 27.

Its findings will feed into the 85th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85), beginning on Monday, November 30, and continuing until December 3. A possible extraordinary session on December 4 remains subject to confirmation.

The negotiations will focus on proposed global emissions rules, including their financial implications and how they will operate alongside existing European requirements under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and FuelEU Maritime.

The CSC has joined international shipping organisations in calling for consistent global regulations, warning that overlapping requirements could increase costs and create additional compliance obligations.

Geopolitics will dominate the summit’s second major discussion, with economist Richard D. Wolff delivering a virtual address on the Strait of Hormuz and its implications for international shipping.

Former European commissioner and Greek parliament member Christos Stylianides will also deliver a keynote speech before joining a panel with Pankaj Khanna, chief executive of Heidmar Maritime Holdings, Richard Hext of Vanmar Shipping, Thomas Rehder of Carsten Rehder and Wolff.

Moderated by journalist Sotiris Danezis, the discussion will examine how geopolitical uncertainty, maritime security and changing trade patterns are affecting shipping operations and commercial decisions.

For Cyprus, the summit brings international decision-makers into direct contact with the island’s maritime community, represented by approximately 200 CSC member companies.

The programme will conclude shortly after 2pm, followed by a networking lunch.