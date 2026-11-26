Some operations at Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery were temporarily halted after a hostile aerial projectile struck the facility on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker and wounding several others, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry’s statement did not identify the attacker, but the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said earlier on Thursday that the Iran-aligned group had attacked the refinery.

The strike was the Houthis’ latest blow against key Saudi facilities, a day after the group claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom’s largest refinery and a major crude export hub, and the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan, amid escalating hostilities between the two sides.

The projectile caused a fire that was later brought under control, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi state news agency. Emergency and technical teams had responded to the incident and were assessing damage and checking the safety of facilities, it added.

The refinery in the southwestern city of Jazan, near the Yemeni border, is designed to process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The coalition said it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, which it said the Houthis had used in Thursday’s attack on the refinery. Earlier, it warned that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with a firm military response.

The Houthis, who control the most populous areas of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have launched missiles and drones at Saudi airports, oil facilities and office buildings since Yemen’s civil war reignited in July, in a spillover from the US-Iran war.

The attacks have previously temporarily disrupted some of Aramco’s operations and caused the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh. They also forced Saudi Arabia to postpone or cancel major international events, including soccer’s AFC Asian Cup and the flagship FII investment conference.

Fighting has intensified since the Houthis seized strategic territory along Yemen’s Red Sea coast in September and advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route for Gulf oil producers seeking access to the Red Sea.