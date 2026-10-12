Fourteen per cent of children in Cyprus were at risk of poverty in 2025, a fall of by 8.1 per cent from 22.1 per cent in 2019, according to findings of a study examining the implementation of the European child guarantee across member states published on Monday.

Cyprus ranked third lowest within the EU after Slovenia, 12.5 per cent, and the Netherlands, 12.7 per cent.

The decrease of 8.1 per cent marked one of the largest improvements among the member states.

Among the factors evaluated in the study was the participation in early childhood care and education, where Cyprus recorded an increase in participation.

The study refers to the tuition and nutrition subsidy scheme, which covers up to 80 per cent of relevant costs with a support of up to €350 per month depending on factors such as the family’s income and hours of attendance.

In Cyprus, the number of eligible children increased by 40 per cent, reaching 10,596 children at 357 care facilities.

Another significant increase was recorded in regard to participation in early childhood care and education for children under the age of three years who were at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Here, figures increased to 26.5 per cent in 2024, compared to only 6.8 per cent in 2019.

With regard to health care, Cyprus ranked among the countries with the lowest recorded unmet medical needs for children, standing at 0.6 per cent in 2024.

Lower rates were recorded only in Croatia, 0.1 per cent, and Malta, 0.4 per cent. The EU average stood at 3.2 per cent.

Less than 2.5 per cent of children living in Cyprus faced excessive housing costs in 2025, ranking Cyprus among the countries with the lowest rates together with Croatia and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the EU average stood at 6.4 per cent.

Overall, the findings of the study indicate that child poverty in the EU remains high. At 24.3 per cent in 2025, it has increased by 0.6 per cent compared to 2019.

However, at the same time, more than half of the member states recorded an improvement.