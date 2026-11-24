President Nikos Christodoulides is due to formally inaugurate a strategic fuel storage terminal worth more than €60 million at Vasiliko on Tuesday, strengthening Cyprus’ capacity to maintain emergency petroleum reserves at a time when energy security remains a pressing concern.

The facility, developed by the Cyprus Organisation for the Management of Oil Stocks (KODAP), forms part of the Vasiliko Energy Centre and provides dedicated infrastructure for storing and managing the Republic’s strategic petroleum reserves.

The first phase comprises seven storage tanks with a combined capacity of 173,000 metric tonnes, alongside the necessary operational and fire safety infrastructure.

According to KODAP, the completion and operation of the first phase strengthens the organisation’s ability to fulfil its responsibilities, improves its capacity to respond promptly during crises and contributes to safeguarding the Republic’s energy supplies.

The organisation described the terminal as infrastructure of “national strategic importance”, marking the completion of a project involving an investment exceeding €60 million.

KODAP said construction of the facility, including its supporting operational and fire safety installations, had been made possible through cooperation between government services and the private sector.

The development comes amid longstanding concerns over Cyprus’ dependence on imported petroleum products and its vulnerability to disruptions in international energy supplies.

In March, the Cyprus Mail reported that the Republic’s strategic petroleum reserves amounted to approximately 530,000 metric tonnes, according to figures cited by former energy minister George Papanastasiou.

Of these, around 400,000 tonnes were physically stored in Cyprus, with another 110,000 tonnes covered by contractual arrangements in other EU countries and approximately 20,000 tonnes of jet fuel and diesel stored in Greece.

At the time, Papanastasiou explained that Cyprus’ strategic reserves were largely held in facilities owned by private operators, while KODAP was developing its own storage terminal.

He also recalled that Cyprus had released strategic aviation fuel reserves in 2025 after Israel suspended jet fuel exports amid the conflict in Gaza, highlighting the importance of maintaining emergency stocks that can be made available when supplies are disrupted.

KODAP, established in 2003, is the Republic’s central stockholding entity, responsible for maintaining minimum reserves of crude oil and petroleum products.

It operates as a non-profit semi-governmental organisation under the supervision of the energy minister.

The inauguration also comes against the backdrop of continuing difficulties with the separate liquefied natural gas import terminal at Vasiliko.

Meanwhile the LNG project remains incomplete following the termination of the original construction contract in 2024. In October, Energy Minister Michalis Damianos told parliament that the government expects the facility to become operational by 2030, with a new contract for the remaining works targeted before summer 2027.

In September, MPs visiting the unfinished LNG facility had demanded a clear timetable for its completion, while the Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA) extended the deadline for interested contractors to submit binding offers for the outstanding works.

Unlike the LNG project, which is intended to enable natural gas imports for electricity generation, KODAP’s new facility is designed to safeguard the country’s existing petroleum supply arrangements.

Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony will include addresses by Christodoulides and KODAP board chairman Dimitris Sparsis, followed by the official opening of the terminal.

Representatives of the political and state leadership, local authorities, the energy and business sectors, as well as KODAP board members and associates, are expected to attend.