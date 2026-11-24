Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said the government looked positively on the Moody’s report about Cyprus’ creditworthiness and prospects, which was issued last week. How could the government not be positive about the ratings agency’s A3 rating with a “stable outlook”?

This was a show of confidence in the prospects of the economy, Keravnos pointed out in a written statement, saying “the disciplined economic policy would continue with commitment without ever putting at risk, in the slightest, the healthy state of public finances.”

The minister also referred to the “possible risks” referred to in the report but failed to say how these would be dealt with other than making some vague remarks. Moody’s had cited as possible risks to the economy the restoration of the automatic adjustment of wages known as CoLA, the easing of legislation on foreclosures and the delays in the executing of public projects.

The restoration of CoLA had also been mentioned as a threat to public finances in a recent report by the IMF. In fact, it is only union bosses and the Christodoulides government that cannot see the threat which is posed to public finances by the annual automatic adjustment of wages, which is applied in the public service. The risks will be evident over the next few months when an inflation rate of about 5 per cent is incorporated in all public sector wages at 100 per cent of its value. This will mean a big increase to the public payroll.

Regarding the above risks, Keravnos restricted his statement to saying that “the government has already set in motion policies and planning so that the issues mentioned are dealt with effectively without social or economic upheavals.” This is a classic case of fudging the issues. What is the effective way of dealing with the risk posed by CoLA? What policies has the government actually set in motion for neutralising the steady increase of the public payroll because of CoLA? From next year, the government has agreed that 100 per cent of CoLA will be incorporated in wages. Is this how the government has dealt effectively with the issue?

Perhaps there are plans to speed up infrastructure projects, but we very much doubt the parties would allow the tightening of the legislation on foreclosures even the if the government attempted to do so. As regards CoLA, Keravnos knows that it poses a possible risk to public finances, and he knows better than anyone there is no way the government would deal with it in the year leading up to the presidential election. If it tried to do something the unions would rebel.

In short, despite Keravnos’ assurances, nothing will be done about CoLA, so the possible risk to public finances will not go away anytime soon.