Bank of Cyprus is supporting the SPOUDA-ZO 2026 Education Exhibition, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to education, the younger generation and the development of the skills required by today’s labour market.

The exhibition will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 10am to 6pm at Hilton Nicosia, with free admission for the public.

The exhibition is aimed at school pupils, students, parents and the general public, providing reliable and comprehensive information on study options in Cyprus and abroad, available scholarships, admission criteria and career guidance.

SPOUDA-ZO 2026 is organised by the Counselling and Vocational Education Service (Y.S.E.A.) of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, in collaboration with the Pancyprian Confederation of Federations of Parents’ Associations of Public Secondary Schools and with the support of Bank of Cyprus.

Public and private universities, higher education institutions, educational organisations, embassies and other relevant bodies from Cyprus and abroad will participate in the exhibition. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about academic programmes, career prospects and opportunities for academic advancement. Presentations and discussions will also take place, focusing on the connection between education and the labour market.

Of particular interest is the extensive programme of presentations, covering subjects such as studies in medicine, artificial intelligence, engineering, the humanities and social sciences, as well as information on scholarships, specific admission criteria and professional certifications.

Through its support for SPOUDA-ZO 2026, Bank of Cyprus is actively contributing to empowering young people by providing access to valuable knowledge and information that will help them make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.