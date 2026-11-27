Cyprus is preparing to add a new type of vessel to its ship register, with two specialised offshore wind support ships under construction in India for Cyprus-based Pelagic Partners, as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis visits the country to strengthen cooperation in shipbuilding, maritime technology and seafarer training.

Hadjimanolis visited the state-owned Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi this week, accompanied by representatives of Pelagic Partners, where she was briefed on the construction of the two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), designed to support the installation, commissioning and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

The vessels, named Pelagic Walu and Pelagic Wahoo, are intended to become the first ships of their type registered under the Cyprus flag, while also serving as pioneering projects for India’s growing specialised shipbuilding industry.

For Cyprus, the project brings together two areas in which the country is looking to expand its international presence: maritime investment and services supporting the transition towards cleaner energy.

Cyprus recorded 1,772 property sale contracts in October 2026, an 8.2 per cent annual increase and the busiest October since 2007, according to figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), with the market maintaining its upward trend for a 14th consecutive month.

The contracts deposited at district land offices were up from 1,638 in October last year, while the total for the first ten months of 2026 reached 16,741, representing a 13 per cent increase from 14,811 during the same period in 2025.

Comparisons with previous years by Cyprus property marketplace NoirEstates show that October was the strongest for property contracts since 2007, when 2,041 were recorded.

The latest increase also extends a run of year-on-year growth that began in September 2025.

Cyprus’ unemployment rate fell to 3.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, from 4.1 per cent a year earlier, as employment continued to grow, according to figures released on Thursday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

The figures, released as part of the labour force survey, showed that the number of employed people increased by 2.7 per cent year on year to 523,033, compared with 509,211 in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

As a result, the overall employment rate rose to 63.5 per cent from 62.9 per cent.

However, unemployment was slightly higher than the 3.6 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2026, while the number of people out of work for a year or longer increased compared with the same period last year.

At the same time, the labour force expanded by 2.4 per cent year on year to 543,925 people, accounting for 66 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. This compared with 530,992 people and a participation rate of 65.6 per cent a year earlier.

The increase was more pronounced among women, whose labour force participation rate rose to 61.1 per cent from 60.4 per cent, with their number reaching 259,664.

Cyprus recorded a 13.8 per cent decline in building permits in August 2026, although construction activity remained considerably stronger over the first eight months of the year, with the value of authorised projects exceeding €3.3 billion, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Thursday.

A total of 558 building permits were authorised during August, compared with 647 in the corresponding month of 2025.

The permits had a combined value of €397.9 million and covered 324,680 square metres, providing for the construction of 1,684 dwelling units.

Despite the monthly decline, the January to August figures showed continued growth, with the number of permits reaching 5,731, compared with 4,842 during the same period last year, representing an increase of 18.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, their total value rose by 38.6 per cent to €3.38bn, from €2.44bn, while the authorised floor area expanded by 38.7 per cent, from nearly 2 million to 2.77 million square metres.

For Cyprus’ tourism industry, attracting the holidaymaker of 2030 will involve more than sunshine, beaches and a comfortable hotel room.

How travellers discover destinations, choose where to stay and decide what to do when they arrive is changing, and local businesses will have to keep up.

That was the message from the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) at its annual tourism conference in Nicosia this week, where industry representatives, entrepreneurs and policymakers examined what Cyprus needs to remain competitive over the coming years.

Held under the title ‘Tourism Beyond 2030 – Competing in an Era of Constant Change’, the conference brought together participants from Cyprus and abroad to discuss changing travel habits, air connectivity, climate change and the growing influence of artificial intelligence on the hospitality industry.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has informed its members of two investment opportunities being promoted by Sofia Municipality, involving the construction of new parking facilities and the development of a thermal spa complex in the Bulgarian capital.

The first project concerns a concession for eight new parking facilities, providing approximately 3,150 spaces across seven districts of Sofia.

The municipality is preparing a tender process open to international construction and infrastructure companies, with the sites potentially awarded through one or several concessions.

The official procedure is expected to be launched in the coming months, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Cyprus’ banking sector remained unchanged at 1.5 per cent at the end of August 2026, according to updated figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The ratio was the same as at the end of July, based on the methodology used in the European Banking Authority’s Risk Dashboard, which includes loans and advances to central banks and credit institutions.

The CBC’s latest figures also showed a slight improvement in the coverage of bad loans through provisions, with the coverage ratio rising to 64.7 per cent at the end of August, from 64.5 per cent a month earlier.

This indicates that banks had provisions equivalent to just under two-thirds of their non-performing loans.

The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) officially opened a new branch in Larnaca this week, strengthening its presence in a city it sees as having significant business and investment potential.

The branch, located at 23 Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, was inaugurated in the presence of MPs, local authority representatives, members of the business community and other local stakeholders.

The opening forms part of the bank’s strategy to expand its presence in the Cyprus market and develop its services alongside its customers.

The ceremony included a blessing by Metropolitan of Kition Nektarios, while speeches were delivered by National Bank of Greece chief executive George Agioutantis, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and Larnaca 2030 organisation board chairman Dinos Lefkaritis.

Alpha Bank has confirmed an interim dividend of 5.55 cents per share for the 2026 financial year, with shareholders set to receive 5.28 cents after the applicable withholding tax.

Specifically, the lender said the gross dividend would amount to €0.0556127232 per share, excluding the 23,105,232 treasury shares held by the bank.

The total gross distribution remains €124,198,692.47, in line with the amount initially announced on September 30, 2026.

Cyprus wants artificial intelligence to make businesses more competitive, improve public services and open up new opportunities for its people. But putting that ambition into practice will also depend on something rather less technological, whether the next generation understands how to use AI, question it and recognise its limitations.

That was among the issues explored by Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Demetris Skourides at the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Paphos this week, where he presented Cyprus’ National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2032 to students, academics and members of the wider community.

His presentation, entitled ‘Applied Intelligence for a Human Future – Cyprus’ National AI Strategy 2032’, examined how the country intends to use AI to strengthen economic competitiveness, accelerate scientific research, modernise public services and create opportunities for citizens.

According to the university, Skourides also explained how Cyprus hopes to establish itself as a trusted artificial intelligence hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, combining technological development with responsible innovation, research and stronger links between universities and industry.

Cyprus has an opportunity to attract more foreign investment following improved international credit ratings and plans for a new investment strategy, but making the most of that opportunity will also depend on simpler procedures, access to banking services and a more competitive business environment, the Cyprus Fiduciary Association (CYFA) said on Thursday.

The association welcomed the country’s recent assessments by international rating agencies, alongside Invest Cyprus’ plans for 2027-2030, arguing that stronger international confidence could help bring new business activity to the island.

“The positive performance of the Cypriot economy presents an opportunity to attract investments that create real economic value, new jobs and long-term growth prospects,” the association said.

Its comments follow a series of favourable assessments of Cyprus’ public finances and economic performance.

The Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) called for greater vigilance over the economy, faster implementation of development projects in the capital and stronger support for businesses during its annual general assembly on Wednesday, with its outgoing president warning that economic resilience should not obscure underlying structural weaknesses.

Addressing members and other key stakeholders in attendance, Evel president Michalis Moushouttas said that although the Cypriot economy had demonstrated resilience, it remained exposed to significant external imbalances and domestic challenges.

Referring to assessments by Moody’s, he warned that the risks could not be overlooked, particularly given delays in implementing public investment projects and mounting pressure on critical infrastructure, including electricity, water, housing and transport.

On the country’s trade balance, Moushouttas called for investment that would strengthen productivity, connect research and technology with production, and enable businesses and industry to develop and export higher-value products and services.

Making it easier for tourists to get around, improving access to attractions and developing services that benefit residents as well as visitors are among the priorities being examined by Paphos tourism officials through a European project aimed at making destinations smarter and more sustainable.

The Paphos Regional Board of Tourism (Etap) participated in the fourth meeting of the SMART TOUR – Smart Tourism, Smart Destinations project, held from November 24 to 26 in Siofok, near Hungary’s Lake Balaton.

According to Etap, the meeting brought together European tourism organisations to exchange ideas on how digital tools, better transport connections and more effective policies can improve the way destinations operate.

This time, the discussions concentrated on two areas, supporting travel involving different modes of transport and developing tourism services that work for visitors and local communities alike.

The first concerns the rules and policies needed to make travelling between different transport services easier, with particular attention to sustainable mobility.

Cyprus households spent the smallest proportion of their disposable income on housing across the European Union in 2025, at 10.9 per cent, although the figure does not necessarily reflect the affordability pressures facing people renting homes or trying to enter the property market.

According to figures published by Eurostat, the proportion compared with an EU average of 18.9 per cent and 34.6 per cent in Greece, which recorded the highest share.

However, the relatively low figure for Cyprus needs to be considered in the context of how Eurostat calculates housing expenditure, with its methodology covering homeowners and tenants rather than measuring rents alone.

The calculation includes rent paid by tenants, but for homeowners it counts mortgage interest rather than the full monthly mortgage instalment.

AXIA Ventures Group supported the €300 million initial public offering (IPO) of METKA Group on Euronext Athens, acting as senior joint bookrunner in the institutional offering and joint coordinator in the public offering.

Leveraging the combined capabilities of Alpha Bank Group, of which AXIA has been a member since December 2025, the regional investment banking group helped steer the landmark Greek infrastructure listing into its next phase of growth.

Operating as a subsidiary of METLEN, METKA is one of Greece’s leading integrated infrastructure platforms with an established track record in delivering major projects across construction, concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs), as well as facility management.

Bank deposits in Cyprus increased by €373.4 million in October 2026, while total loans recorded a net decline of €15.5 million, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Thursday.

The CBC’s latest Monetary and Financial Statistics report, covering October, showed that the outstanding balance of total deposits reached €60.6 billion, with the annual growth rate easing slightly to 6.4 per cent from 6.5 per cent in September.

The monthly increase was considerably smaller than the €697.1 million net rise recorded in September, indicating a slowdown in deposit accumulation.

Deposits held by Cyprus residents increased by €212.8 million during October, the CBC reported.

Within this category, household deposits rose by €156.5 million, while deposits held by non-financial corporations increased by €312.1 million.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has reached a €60,000 settlement with corporate services provider Stratus Associates Limited over possible breaches of anti-money laundering rules identified in a review covering the period from 2021 to 2025.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the company has paid the full amount, following preliminary findings that raised reasonable suspicions of potential violations of Cyprus’ Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law and the relevant directive issued by CySEC.

The settlement concerns the company’s compliance with requirements governing the policies, controls and procedures that businesses must apply to address the risks of money laundering.

Cyprus has extended its fibre-optic broadband network to 282 organised communities, bringing high-speed internet within reach of thousands of homes and businesses in rural and remote areas, the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy and Cyta announced on Thursday.

The €35 million project, funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, has already exceeded its initial target of connecting at least 45,000 premises, with approximately 74,000 premises now covered.

Work is continuing, with the aim of completing coverage in the targeted areas by early 2027, the announcement added.

The expansion means that the fibre network now reaches every organised community in Cyprus, allowing residents and businesses outside urban centres to access gigabit internet speeds and benefit from improved opportunities in education, employment and business development.