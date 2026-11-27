Cyprus hosts one of Europe’s most concentrated financial technology clusters. Its international reputation has yet to catch up with that reality, and the sector itself is partly to blame.

Ask a compliance officer in Frankfurt or a fund manager in New York what comes to mind when they hear “Cyprus finance”, and the answer is rarely innovation.

The headlines of the past six years explain why. In October 2020, Cyprus scrapped its “golden passport” scheme a day after an Al Jazeera undercover investigation showed how officials were willing to bypass safeguards to grant citizenship to people with criminal records. The programme had brought around US$8 billion into the economy since 2013.

Three years later, Cyprus Confidential, an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and 68 media partners, drew on 3.6 million leaked files. It described how Cyprus-based professional services firms helped wealthy Russians shelter assets as sanctions loomed after the invasion of Ukraine. Over the same period, the US Treasury repeatedly named Cyprus-based companies and individuals in Russia-related sanctions packages.

None of those stories was about a payments start-up, a regtech developer or a trading platform. But reputations are not built sector by sector. For many international observers, “Cyprus” and “financial services” still add up to a story about shell companies and Russian money. That is an uncomfortable truth for an industry that has, quietly, become something quite different.

A sector more mature than its reputation

Strip away the headlines and a different picture emerges: a regulated, specialised industry that has spent the past decade growing up.

At the end of 2025, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission supervised 808 entities, including 252 Cyprus Investment Firms holding €4.5 billion in assets. It also carried out around 600 inspections that year. Separately, the number of payment and electronic money institutions licensed by the Central Bank of Cyprus rose from 34 to 38 during 2025, and Cyprus ranks fourth in the EU by number of licensed e-money institutions.

The sector is also far more varied than its “forex island” label suggests. Its main verticals include:

Online trading and brokerage: retail and institutional investment firms, along with the technology, liquidity and risk-management providers behind them.

retail and institutional investment firms, along with the technology, liquidity and risk-management providers behind them. Payments and e-money: card acquiring, cross-border remittances and digital wallets. Payments now account for around 55% of the island’s fintech companies.

card acquiring, cross-border remittances and digital wallets. Payments now account for around 55% of the island’s fintech companies. Digital assets: crypto-asset service providers moving under the EU’s MiCA framework.

crypto-asset service providers moving under the EU’s MiCA framework. Funds and wealth management: a fund sector managing €11.4 billion, with 260 active managers and funds, a record high.

a fund sector managing €11.4 billion, with 260 active managers and funds, a record high. Regtech and compliance: onboarding, AML and reporting tools, many built for the demands of Cyprus’s own supervisors.

onboarding, AML and reporting tools, many built for the demands of Cyprus’s own supervisors. iGaming fintech and financial infrastructure: payment processing, data, marketing and back-office services for regulated industries worldwide.

Small island, global client book

The second uncomfortable truth is that Cyprus’s fintech firms are rarely serving Cyprus. With a domestic market of under a million people, the island’s providers were built to sell abroad from day one, using the EU passport to reach clients across the single market and licences elsewhere to go further.

The scale is significant. According to data reported by Finance Magnates, CySEC-regulated firms serve roughly 3.6 million of the 10.5 million retail clients trading across EU borders: about one in three. Several of Europe’s best-known trading brands run their EU operations from Limassol under CySEC licences. In payments, Cyprus-licensed institutions process card acquiring and remittance flows for merchants far beyond the island, and the country’s non-cash payment volumes are growing faster than the euro-area average.

The same is true of the service layer around them. Technology vendors, compliance consultancies, marketing agencies and data providers based in Cyprus sell into London, Dubai, Singapore, Latin America and beyond. For many, Cyprus is the headquarters, and the rest of the world is the market.

Punching at London’s weight

The third truth is the one that surprises people most. Measured against its population, Cyprus’s fintech sector is in the same league as the world’s two leading financial cities.

Industry research presented in October estimated that Cyprus is approaching 200 fintech companies, for a population of 982,966. A widely cited study by Fluro counted 1,866 fintech companies in London and 1,515 in New York.

Fintech companies Population (approx.) Fintech companies per 100,000 people London 1,866 8.9 million 21 Cyprus ~200 0.98 million 20 New York City 1,515 8.3 million 18

Count only the firms holding a financial licence, the 252 investment firms and 38 payment and e-money institutions, and Cyprus has roughly 30 regulated providers for every 100,000 residents, before counting crypto-asset providers, fund managers or the technology suppliers that serve them.

The comparison has limits. London and New York have deeper capital markets, far more venture funding and many more unicorns. But on density, the measure that shapes local talent pools, office markets and the economy, Cyprus is not a minor player. It is a specialist hub that rarely gets described as one. Financialmarkets.media stated in 2026 about the Cyprus-based fintech community that “the global opportunity is enormous.”

Turning a cluster into a community

If the sector is bigger and better than its reputation, why does the gap persist? Part of the answer lies in how fragmented the industry remains. Firms compete hard for clients and staff, meet mostly at sales-led expos, and rarely speak with a collective voice.

That is the gap CyprusFintech.org, a Limassol-based community launched this year, is trying to close. Rather than lobbying or selling, it focuses on bringing the sector’s stakeholders into the same room: informal gatherings, facilitated networking, and practical support for projects the industry needs.

Its early activity gives a sense of the approach:

A Housewarming event brought together representatives of the Central Bank of Cyprus and CySEC with regulated FX firms, service providers, emerging brands and members of its Women in Fintech group. Speakers framed the evening around a single message: Cyprus should be known for the quality of its fintech companies, not just the quantity.

brought together representatives of the Central Bank of Cyprus and CySEC with regulated FX firms, service providers, emerging brands and members of its Women in Fintech group. Speakers framed the evening around a single message: Cyprus should be known for the quality of its fintech companies, not just the quantity. Women in Fintech , a dedicated group whose first project is an anonymous employment survey of women working in Cyprus’s fintech sector, designed to replace assumptions with data.

, a dedicated group whose first project is an anonymous employment survey of women working in Cyprus’s fintech sector, designed to replace assumptions with data. A partnership in development with the University of Cyprus Career Center to support internships in 2027 and 2028, linking students with the island’s fintech and financial services employers.

to support internships in 2027 and 2028, linking students with the island’s fintech and financial services employers. Closed-door executive gatherings, designed to give senior leaders a neutral space for candid conversation.

“We started this initiative because we recognised the talent, expertise and international reach within Cyprus’s fintech industry,” said Stav Psyllos, Chairman of CyprusFintech.org. “Our aim is to turn that strength into deeper cooperation between businesses and greater opportunities for the next generation.”

Up to the challenge

But a reputation built on the worst of a country’s financial history is not an accurate description of its fintech sector today.

Closing that gap will take more than good intentions. It will take firms willing to be visible, to share what they do well and to work together on the problems they share. CyprusFintech.org’s grand plans to achieve that are a solid step in changing this international reputation. And the quality of the attendance list at its first major event suggests the appetite is there.

CyprusFintech.org invites professionals and companies across the sector to follow the project on LinkedIn and register at cyprusfintech.org. Its networking app will be available to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Visit cyprusfintech.org for more details.

Sources