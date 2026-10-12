The Pancyprian Medical Association (CyMA) on Monday said it was awaiting the results of investigations by the authorities after serious allegations were made against a gynaecologist over delayed diagnoses, unnecessary surgeries and the death of one of his patients.

The case reportedly concerns five women suing the same gynaecologist who is expected to appear before court in the coming months.

In the most severe of the five cases, a 37-year-old woman lost her life to cervical cancer, with the family accusing the doctor of delaying a diagnosis.

The woman and mother of a minor was reportedly undergoing treatment with the gynaecologist for 14 months from January 2023 to March 2024.

According to the woman’s family, her symptoms were initially attributed to an infection and later to cervicitis, an inflammation of the cervix.

In May 2024, she reached out to another gynaecologist who reportedly identified a serious lesion on the cervix, as well as third stage invasive cell carcinoma.

The woman then contacted a lawyer, expressing concerns about delayed diagnosis and possible medical negligence, but did not have the time to file an official complaint before she died in January 2025.

The case was later reported to the CyMA and the police by the woman’s family.

In another case, a 26-year-old woman reportedly lost one of her ovaries to cancer, which she claims was not detected during a previous surgery.

The woman first visited the doctor in March 2026 due to pain. An ultrasound carried out at the time revealed a cyst, resulting in her being prescribed hormonal treatment.

During a follow-up examination in June 2026, the doctor allegedly detected a tumor that had to be removed immediately, with the woman undergoing surgery two days later.

According to the 26-year-old, part of the outer wall of her uterus was removed in the procedure, with the damage caused being detected by a second gynaecologist.

The woman continued to suffer pain, alleging that the initial physician did not respond to her repeated phone calls.

Less than 20 days after the surgery, another gynaecologist diagnosed cancer in one of her ovaries.

Asked for an explaination, the first doctor reportedly said that he had not detected any signs of cancer, suggesting it could have appeared later.

The woman had to undergo a second surgery, during which one of her overies was removed. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The case was reported to the CyMA and the hospital in which the procedure was carried out.

The three other cases concern surgeries carried out by the gynaecologist, with the patients questioning either the necessity of the surgeries or how they were carried out.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, chairman of the CyMA ethics committee Michalis Anastasiades said that the disciplinary body of the association did not hold the executive powers to initiate a procedure against the doctor, pointing to the relevant authorities for the further investigation of the case.

Asked why the doctor was allowed to continue pracitsing despite the accusations brought against him, Anastasiades said the CyMA had advocated for a relevant amendment to the legislation.

This, he said, would allow for the suspension of a doctor’s license to practise in extremely serious cases.

He emphasised that the request for such an amendment was justified although the Legal Service had considered that such an amendment might be unconstitutional.