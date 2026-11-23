Family, friends and classmates will gather on Tuesday to say their final farewells to 17-year-old Kyriaki Anastasiou, who died on Saturday night while staying with fellow students in Kakopetria.

Her funeral will take place at 3pm at Ayios Nikolaos Church in Kato Polemidia, Limassol.

In the funeral announcement, the family made a particular request: “Everyone in white clothing.”

Instead of wreaths, the family has asked for donations to support the teenager’s younger sister.

Anastasiou leaves behind her parents, sister, grandparents, friends and other relatives.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday, with samples collected for laboratory testing. The cause of death has not yet been announced.