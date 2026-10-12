The police chief on Monday ordered an administrative investigation into the circumstances of the escape of a teenager from police custody but was later re-apprehended.

The 18-year-old had managed to flee from the premises of Larnaca district court, where he had appeared to hear charges relating to burglary and theft.

Following his court appearance, the teen, a foreign national, was being held in a prisoner van.

Under circumstances still unclear, he escaped police custody around noon time.

Police launched a manhunt, and shortly after 2pm the escapee was spotted in an area in Larnaca by officers on bicycle patrol and was apprehended.